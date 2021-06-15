Deep Water Point Builds an Alliance Partner Relationship with Winning Strategies Washington (WSW)

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deep Water Point announced the creation of an alliance partner relationship with Winning Strategies Washington (WSW) to help inform clients of activities on Capitol Hill that may have a direct impact on their business. WSW specializes in health care, defense, transportation, education, telecommunications and energy policy and funding issues and has particular expertise in the federal budget and appropriation s processes.

"We've worked with WSW over the years and find them to be outstanding. This relationship builds upon the trust and confidence our two firms have with one another. WSW will be posting legislative updates on our website for clients and others to benefit from and we will point to WSW on the occasion our clients need that kind of support. It's a win-win for everyone," said Kathleen Cowles, a Partner at Deep Water Point. For more about DWP and WSW visit: https://www.deepwaterpoint.com