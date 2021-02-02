Deep Water Point Continues to Strengthen its Cyber Security Team in Support of its Clients

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deep Water Point, LLC (DWP), announced that William "Terry" Burruss, the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) former Deputy Director of the Center for Cyber Intelligence, joined the company as part of their Defense and Intelligence business. Burruss, a former Senior Intelligence Service (SIS) officer in the CIA's Directorate of Digital Innovation, is a highly respected and experienced executive who was a leader in the agency's Center for Cyber Intelligence. The Center is responsible for intelligence collection, analysis, and operations focused on foreign cyber threats to US interests.

"Terry's presence on our team will complement a cross section of very senior expertise we have assembled to serve our clients in the Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian markets," said Howard Seeger the company's Managing Partner.

"The line between cyber and business has blurred over the years, and cyber is now an integral part of the solutions and proposal development process. Our ability to help clients address this important area of national security is mandatory and that is why we now have some of the most experienced and respected cyber experts available in the market," said BG Ron Bouchard, USA, Ret. Deep Water Point's expertise includes an impressive list of indiviudals who have led or co-led some of the federal government's major cyber initiatives and operations.

"Being able to increase our clients' success with quality opportunities and winning contracts is what we do," said Rob Brunngraber, DWP's Intelligence Community Partner. "To achieve these accomplishments, our toolbox includes proven processes and methodologies, but more importantly, the intellectual capital required to achieve the kind of results our clients expect. Terry Burruss is an example of the kind of people we have on our team of nearly 300 consultants," he said.

About Deep Water Point, LLC

Deep Water Point is a management consulting firm based in Annapolis, Maryland, with a presence across the National Capital Region and other parts of the US and Europe. The firm helps businesses identify and win opportunities in the Federal Civilian; Defense; Intelligence; and Health and life Sciences markets.

