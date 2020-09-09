Deep Water Point Establishes a Central Florida Regional Office

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point (DWP) announced today the establishment of a regional office in Tampa, Florida. Howard Seeger, Deep Water Point's Managing Partner, said, "Our business across the federal market has grown significantly over the past few years and we have seen quite a bit of activity in the Central Florida region - particularly at US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Our expertise in the USSOCOM mission has been significantly enhanced now that the former US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Commanding General, the former SOCOM J6/CIO, and several other experts have joined our team. Our presence in the area makes sense given the strength and expertise of our team. While our initial focus will be at USSOCOM, we are also seeing local demand for other expertise we provide to product and services companies such as business development, operations, capture, executive advisory, and M&A support across the entire DoD, Federal Civilian, and Intelligence Community markets. Our Florida team will be able to draw upon experts in these areas to complement what we are presently doing," he said.

DWP's Central Florida Regional Office will be headed up by Tony Davis, a seasoned USSOCOM acquisition professional with experience as the Program Executive Officer for C4 and Director of Science and Technology for the command. Tony is a highly respected expert with broad capabilities across the entire federal market but with specific expertise at USSOCOM. He also spent some time at USCYBERCOM as their first Command Acquisition Executive. "DWP's Partners and I are confident that our Regional Office, under Tony's leadership will be a resounding success" Seeger said.

About Deep Water Point

Deep Water Point helps businesses accelerate their growth in the federal market. Its expertise covers the Federal Civilian, DoD, and the Intelligence Community markets. The company is comprised of over 275 former senior government and industry executives who have operational experience and a proven track record of success. From opportunity identification through capture, implementation, and operations, Deep Water Point, with a presence throughout the National Capital Region and other locations across the United States, has become one of the fastest growing and respected consultancies' in the federal market. For more information please visit www.deepwaterpoint.com.

