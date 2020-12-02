Deep Water Point Identified as one of the National Capital Region's "Best Places To Work"

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point, a management consulting firm in the Washington DC National Capital Region (NCR) has been named by the Baltimore Sun Newspaper as one of the area's "Best Places to Work" and received an award last evening from the paper. This recognition was the result of a survey administered by Workplace Dynamics that asked team members about the company and how it operates.

In response to this recognition Howard Seeger, the company's Managing Partner, said, "It is an honor to be recognized as one of the area's best places to work but, quite honestly, it's easy to manage a company that is comprised of some of the best and brightest people in the federal market." Seeger continued, "We are very selective about the people we bring on board and, as a result, we continue to attract very senior, experienced individuals with incredibly impressive credentials. This past year, our team helped clients win some of the biggest federal government contracts in our market, and we are on a great trajectory as we move into 2021."

Deep Water Point's team members' expertise span the entire federal market at the senior executive service, general officer, and industry executive levels. "Even with the seniority of our team, none are afraid to roll up their sleeves to help clients understand the government better and be successful," Seeger said. "This honor is fantastic and belongs to the entire DWP team whose sole purpose is to help clients succeed."

