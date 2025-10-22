Deepak Chopra and Poonacha Machaiah Announce Sages & Scientists Symposium 2025 -- Where Technology Evolves and Humanity Awakens

December 5–7, 2025 | Amrit Ocean Resort, Singer Island, Florida

SINGER ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionaries Deepak Chopra, MD, and Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of Cyberhuman AI, today announced the return of the Sages & Scientists Symposium 2025, a three-day convergence of global pioneers in science, technology, consciousness, and human potential. The event will take place December 5–7, 2025, at the Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island, Florida.

This year's theme, "Where Technology Evolves and Humanity Awakens," explores the integration of artificial intelligence, neuroscience, longevity science, and consciousness research to shape a more compassionate, resilient, and regenerative world.

Featured speakers and participants include A.R. Rahman (Academy Award–winning composer), Shekhar Kapur (film maker), Chandrika Tandon (Grammy winning musician), Bessel van der Kolk, MD (The Body Keeps the Score), Dimitar Sasselov, PhD (Harvard University), Rudolph Tanzi, PhD (Harvard Medical School), Jordan Poyer (NFL), Charles Rosier (Augustinus Bader), David Ghiyam (Spiritual wisdom and business leader) and Bharat Anand, PhD (Dean of Stern School of Business NYU).

"In an age of rapid innovation, our greatest breakthrough is remembering what it means to be human, to merge intelligence with empathy, and knowledge with wisdom," said Deepak Chopra, MD, Co-host of Sages & Scientists Symposium.

"This symposium is a sanctuary for those shaping the future, where AI meets empathy, and technology serves consciousness," added Poonacha Machaiah, Co-host of Sages & Scientists and CEO of Cyberhuman.ai.

The program will feature immersive panels and transformative wellness experiences hosted at Amrit Ocean Resort, blending cutting-edge science with ancient wisdom. Sessions will explore themes spanning artificial intelligence and ethics, mental health and resilience, longevity and peak performance, and the future of planetary well-being.

In addition, the Sages & Scientists Symposium 2025 Charity Golf Event will be hosted at PGA National Resort in support of the A R Rahman Foundation, which empowers youth from underprivileged communities through world-class music education. Dr. A.R. Rahman will attend both the symposium and the charity event.

Partners include Bedari Collective, Ameyalli Resorts, Jennifer Dryan Smorgon, Augustinus Bader, Amrit Ocean Resort, CG Creative, Ammortal, Aescape, Cyberhuman AI, and Ultrahuman, with new collaborators to be announced soon.

Registration is now open. For tickets, partnerships, and media inquiries, visit https://singerisland.sagesandscientists.org .

