Deepak Chopra, Arianna Huffington, Dr. Jordan Nguyen to Keynote InstructureCon 2023 Conference

First in-person InstructureCon since 2019 highlights latest edtech trends through more than 130 sessions from fellow educators and inspiring thinkers

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, announces the lineup for its annual conference, InstructureCon 2023. Already known as one of the premier education technology and digital learning conferences, InstructureCon takes a huge leap forward this year as it addresses some of the most impactful edtech insights and tips on resilience, wellness and self-care for educators. The professional learning event for educators and edtech users, with a 2023 theme of Making Moments, will feature prominent keynotes from Deepak Chopra, Arianna Huffington and Dr. Jordan Nguyen.

This year's event will take place on July 26-28, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver. Around 50 valued Instructure partners are sponsors and will be in attendance throughout the event to provide insights into the latest developments in edtech. AWS and K16 Solutions are the exclusive Diamond sponsors of InstructureCon 2023, and Lincoln Learning Solutions and Class Technologies are Platinum sponsors.

"At InstructureCon 2023, we'll be focusing on moments — big and small — that make an impact. These moments of celebration, accomplishment and joy are the very reason we continue to work with educators," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "We'll reflect on moments from our past, experience how we're making a difference in education today and discover the future these moments will help create."

Over 12,000 participants attended last year's virtual InstructureCon event, with impactful presentations by Adam Grant and Simone Giertz. Keynote speakers from previous years have included inspiring innovators and thought leaders such as LeVar Burton, will.i.am, Malcolm Gladwell, Bettina Love and Dan Heath.

The 2023 featured speakers include:

Deepak Chopra is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. For the past 30 years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution. He's the founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality. A prolific author, he has written more than 90 books, which have been translated into 43 languages, with many of those titles landing on the New York Times bestseller list.

Arianna Hufftington is the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, a leading behavior change tech company with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. She is also the founder of The Huffington Post, one of the most widely read and frequently cited media brands on the Internet. Her last two books, "Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom and Wonder" and "The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time" both became instant international bestsellers.

Dr. Jordan Nguyen is a leading Australian engineer, award-winning documentary presenter, inventor and author of the book "A Human's Guide to the Future." He is committed to improving as many lives as possible and being a driving force behind both human and technological evolution. As the founder of the social business Psykinetic, he designs life-changing inclusive technology for people with disability, for aged-care and beyond. As a documentary presenter, he's witnessed some of the greatest advancements of our time, and he believes our young generations are the changemakers of tomorrow with the potential to create solutions to the world's biggest challenges.

Drawing on the Making Moments theme of the conference, CEO Steve Daly will share the connective moments from Instructure's past that have led the company where it is today. And how the journey of continued collaboration and innovation to equip learner-centered success has led to the creation of the Instructure Learning Platform. Melissa Loble will welcome customers and discuss the company's partnership with the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners initiative which has a goal to provide accessible world-class business and entrepreneurship education to millions of unemployed, underemployed and refugee workers around the globe at no cost.

Nguyen will be involved in multiple facets of InstructureCon with a keynote focused on the technological advancements that will impact and evolve education and learning in the future. Chief Product Officer Shiren Vijiasingam will take attendees through the product roadmap as he shares Instructure's evolution from a single product focus to a platform experience designed to reach more students in more ways. President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Ball will host a fireside chat with Huffington focused on the critical need for wellness and self-care to help educators address burnout. Chief Strategy Officer Mitch Benson will introduce InstructureCon's closing keynote speaker, Chopra, as the company looks to embrace its ever-evolving global community in support of lifelong learning.

For more information about InstructureCon, check out the Frequently Asked Questions page and the event agenda .

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

801-658-7525

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure, Canvas