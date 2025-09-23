Deepak Chopra Launches Official Membership Platform for Conscious Living

A global sanctuary for meditation, learning, and personal transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when stress, loneliness, and burnout are at historic highs, renowned author, physician, and integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra today announced the launch of the Deepak Chopra Membership — a first-of-its-kind global platform designed to help people live more consciously, joyfully, and connected.

Deepak Chopra Membership Images Deepak Chopra, MD

The membership is envisioned as a sanctuary for inner growth and a movement for global well-being, bringing together guided meditations, immersive learning, daily practices, and a worldwide private community rooted in Chopra's Love in Action principles: Attention, Appreciation, Affection, and Acceptance.

"At a moment when so many people are searching for clarity, connection, and purpose, I wanted to create a home for awakening," said Deepak Chopra, MD. "This membership is not simply a collection of tools — it is a pathway to belonging, healing, and transformation, both individually and together as a community."

What Members Receive

Live access to Dr. Chopra: Interactive sessions and monthly challenges that bring his teachings into everyday life.

Expansive meditation library: Hundreds of guided meditations, including his signature 21-Day series, to reduce stress and deepen inner calm.

Immersive learning & daily practices: Reflection exercises and tools to help members integrate conscious living into their routines.

Personalized guidance with DeepakChopra.ai: An always-on companion offering tailored insights for your journey.

A global private community: Connect with like-minded members worldwide, grounded in shared values of compassion and awareness.

Unlike traditional apps, the Deepak Chopra Membership offers direct engagement with Dr. Chopra, personalized support through AI, and a movement-driven community committed to creating a more peaceful, just, sustainable, and joyful world.

TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 most influential people in the world." With over 95 books translated into 43 languages, and decades at the forefront of the meditation revolution, his mission remains clear: to guide individuals to embrace their inherent strength, wisdom, and potential for personal and societal transformation.

Membership is now open worldwide.

Join the community today and begin your journey to conscious living at www.deepakchopra.com/membership .

Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, is a physician, teacher, and global authority on integrative well-being and spiritual intelligence. He is the Founder of Cyberhuman.ai and DeepakChopra.ai, Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego, and Senior Scientist with the Gallup Organization. He is also an Honorary Fellow in Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. His upcoming book, Awakening: The Path to Freedom and Enlightenment (Harmony/Rodale, January 6, 2025), offers readers a path beyond the limitations of ego into a life of inner peace, purpose, and possibility.

Media Contact:

Aaron Marion

[email protected]

623-308-2638

SOURCE Deepak Chopra