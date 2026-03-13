Deepak Jain, Founder of AiNET Factory and a Developer of Large-Scale AI infrastructure Platforms, to Host Two Sessions at NVIDIA GTC 2026

The sessions focus on the economics and deployments of large-scale AI Factories.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Jain, founder of AiNET Factory, will host two sessions at NVIDIA GTC 2026, the global AI conference organized by NVIDIA.

At GTC 2026, Jain will lead conversations focused on one of the most pressing challenges facing artificial intelligence today: the infrastructure required to power the next generation of AI systems and AI factories.

Global demand for AI infrastructure and GPU capacity has accelerated dramatically as enterprises deploy increasingly large AI models and AI-native applications.

According to NVIDIA, GTC is "the premier global AI conference, where developers, researchers, and business leaders come together to explore the next wave of AI innovation." The conference takes place March 16–19, 2026 in San Jose, California and will feature more than 1,000 sessions exploring accelerated computing, AI factories, models, infrastructure, and applications.

Jain's sessions will examine how capital, energy, GPU infrastructure, and long-term demand are shaping the emerging AI infrastructure ecosystem.

"The AI Factory is quickly becoming the physical infrastructure behind the AI economy," said Deepak Jain, founder of AiNET Factory. "The next wave of AI innovation will depend not just on better models, but on the AI compute infrastructure — power, GPUs, and platforms — required to run them at scale."

AI factories combine data center infrastructure, energy systems, GPU clusters, and AI software platforms to power the rapidly expanding global AI economy.

Session 1

AI Capacity Crisis: Why GPUs Are Waiting for Infrastructure

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

1:00 PM PT

This session explores a growing paradox in the AI industry: while demand for GPUs continues to surge globally, AI-ready infrastructure is becoming the limiting factor for scaling AI systems.

Topics discussed will include:

Power constraints in major AI markets

Time-to-power vs. time-to-GPU deployment timelines

Retrofitting existing data centers for AI workloads

Where the next wave of AI compute capacity will originate

The session is designed for:

AI founders

Infrastructure investors

GPU cloud companies

Enterprises building AI platforms

Session 2

Building an AI Factory: Let's Talk Capital, Power, GPUs & Returns

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

2:00 PM PT

AI factories combine elements of data centers, energy infrastructure, and technology platforms. In this session, Jain will lead a discussion on the economics of large-scale AI infrastructure projects and how investors and partners can participate in the next generation of AI capacity.

Discussion topics include:

AI compute as infrastructure

Long-term demand for GPU capacity

Financing models for large GPU clusters

Comparisons between AI factories, data centers, and energy projects

This discussion is particularly relevant for:

Private equity firms

Venture capital investors

Infrastructure funds

AI platform companies

Strategic corporate investors

AiNET Factory and the Global AI Infrastructure Ecosystem

Through AiNET Factory, Jain works across the ecosystem involved in designing, financing, supporting, and building AI factory infrastructure, helping organizations and investors participate in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure sector.

About NVIDIA GTC

NVIDIA GTC is one of the world's leading conferences focused on artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. The event brings together developers, researchers, startups, investors, and enterprise leaders working across the AI ecosystem.

NVIDIA describes GTC as "the world's premier conference on AI and accelerated computing." At the 2026 event, more than 30,000 attendees from over 190 countries are expected to explore how AI is becoming essential infrastructure powering a new industrial era.

About AiNET Factory

AiNET Factory focuses on developing AI infrastructure designed to support the next generation of GPU-powered AI platforms and AI-native applications. These facilities form the backbone of global AI compute infrastructure, enabling organizations to train and deploy large-scale AI models.

Deepak Jain is the founder of AiNET Factory, a company focused on developing large-scale AI infrastructure and AI factory platforms.

AiNET Factory develops AI factories designed to deliver power, cooling, and GPU infrastructure for large-scale AI platforms.

www.ainetfactory.com

