DeepArmor® Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award

DeepArmor is the industry's first endpoint protection solution built entirely on a foundation of artificial intelligence. Created by SparkCognition, DeepArmor equips large enterprise organizations in the Industrial IoT, finance, and defense sectors with a safer and more secure infrastructure. The solution's advanced and scalable security optimizes system operations and predicts complex threats before harm can be caused.

"We built DeepArmor to address critical gaps in the endpoint security model that have been exploited by sophisticated adversaries," said Bryan Lares, Director of Cyber Security Products for SparkCognition. "DeepArmor is redefining cyber defense by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, and we are proud to be recognized for our leadership and innovation."

SparkCognition's DeepArmor leverages genetic algorithms to detect and prevent multiple attack vectors on corporate, government, and industrial systems. These patented algorithms enable DeepArmor to analyze system behavior and monitor file activity to predict new attacks before they can be launched.

"DeepArmor is a sophisticated and innovative endpoint detection solution that is disrupting the growing threat of attacks industries around the world are facing," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to recognize DeepArmor's AI capabilities and announce the solution as a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program."

About SparkCognition

A highly awarded company recognized for cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, SparkCognition offers business-critical solutions for enterprise customers in energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, finance, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and security. For more information on the company, its technology, and team, please visit www.sparkcognition.com.

For Media Inquiries:

John King

SparkCognition

jking@sparkcognition.com

512-956-5491

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

contact@fortresswards.com

+1 909.529,2737

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deeparmor-wins-2018-fortress-cyber-security-award-300628513.html

SOURCE SparkCognition

Related Links

http://www.sparkcognition.com

