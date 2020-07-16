DeepBench Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment from VisasQ

BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBench Inc. ("DeepBench"), a Boston-based expert network software platform, is pleased to announce strategic partnership and private placement from VisasQ Inc. ("VisasQ") (TYO: 4490), a publicly traded knowledge platform based in Tokyo, Japan.

DeepBench's proprietary advisor search technology will enhance VisasQ's capabilities. DeepBench will help VisasQ provide its clients with more efficient and optimal access to global knowledge.

VisasQ has also invested an undisclosed amount in DeepBench to fund future growth. DeepBench will use this capital to expand its team, further develop its platform, and expand into new markets.

About DeepBench

Founded at MIT in 2016, DeepBench helps businesses gain critical insights by sourcing and managing access to expert advisors. DeepBench's technology-driven expert search platform leverages proprietary software to provide search services with narrower focus, faster time to market, and lower cost than competing solutions.

The firm works with everyone from Fortune 100's & investment funds to consulting firms & design researchers. DeepBench sources experts from any industry, role, or geography to help companies make better informed business decisions.

Hidetoshi Uriu, COO & Head of Global Business Development, VisasQ

"We have built up a track record of overseas matching and have steadily grown our overseas business. We are pleased to have this opportunity to partner with DeepBench who has the same vision with us, and take an important step to further expand our overseas business in line with our strategy at the time of our IPO. By combining DeepBench's technology-driven systems and our proprietary technologies and matching system, we are looking forward to realizing together a world of "Connecting Insights and Aspirations Across the Globe."

Yishi Zuo, CEO & Co-Founder, DeepBench

"DeepBench has heavily invested in technology since our inception in 2016. We are uniquely positioned in the global expert network service industry. I deeply empathize with VisasQ's vision, and I am very excited to work with Eiko (VisasQ's founder & CEO), who is also an MIT Sloan alum. We look forward to collaborating with VisasQ, which has built a formidable position in Japan. Together, DeepBench and VisasQ will continue to spearhead innovations in connecting global expertise via our proprietary technologies."

