DeepBrain AI Participates in CES 2024 for the 4th Consecutive Year

Showcased AI Human Solutions at LG Nova's Startup Exhibition 'Eureka Park'

Displayed interactive AI Kiosk experiences and unveiled the latest AI Studios feature, Dream Avatar

Lenovo collaborates with DeepBrain AI and the Scott Morgan Foundation on the 'AI Avatar Project' as part of Lenovo's assistive technology ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, a leading company specializing in deep-learning-based video synthesis and renowned for its innovative AI-generated virtual humans, showcased its latest advancements in AI video and avatar synthesis technology at CES 2024, the world's largest event for consumer technologies. This year, DeepBrain AI exhibited its solutions at Eureka Park, with LG NOVA centered around the theme of 'building a brighter tomorrow together' in line with CES 2024's central theme of 'All Together All On.'

Dream Avatar First-Look and AI Studios Demo

DeepBrain AI illuminates the future of technology at the CES LG NOVA booth, demonstrating its cutting-edge AI Avatars and conversational AI platforms that promise to bridge the digital with the human, reshaping interactions and experiences in the tech world. Showcasing the art of possibility: DeepBrain AI unveils a custom AI Avatar for Erin Taylor, in a transformative collaboration with Lenovo and the Scott Morgan Foundation at CES, heralding a new era of empathetic and assistive AI technology for those with ALS.

DeepBrain AI unveiled its latest video synthesis technology, Dream Avatar, at CES 2024. By using Dream Avatar, users can effortlessly create lifelike AI avatars using just one image and a 10-second voice recording.

Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to demo AI Studios, DeepBrain AI's proprietary text-to-video technology. Users at CES were able to witness first-hand the production of professional-quality digital content without the need for cameras, microphones, actors, or video-editing experience.

By combining the capabilities of AI Studios with Dream Avatar, DeepBrain AI aims to enable users to create personalized videos at scale, featuring the users themselves, while reducing the cost and resources needed to create custom avatars. With the added advantage of AI Studios' support for over 80 languages and the ability to create digital content directly from the user's browser, both solutions work to streamline and modernize the video creation process.

Conversational AI Human Experience

DeepBrain AI also showcased its interactive and conversational AI avatar solution, AI Human, at Eureka Park. The AI Human engaged in conversations with attendees and provided natural responses to inquiries, impressing the exhibition visitors with its realistic speaking mannerisms, movements, and appearance.

The AI Human's conversational abilities are built on top of a large language model (LLM) that was fine-tuned by DeepBrain AI's deep learning team. This allowed it to accurately address programmed queries and respond naturally to unprogrammed questions, simulating a realistic conversation between two individuals.

The AI Avatar Project: DeepBrain AI's Collaboration with Lenovo and the Scott Morgan Foundation

In addition to the exhibition held at Eureka Park, Lenovo introduced the 'AI Avatar Project' in collaboration with DeepBrain AI and the Scott Morgan Foundation on Tuesday, January 9th. DeepBrain AI developed a hyper-realistic custom AI Avatar of Erin Taylor, a 24-year-old woman recently diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The AI Avatar is part of an ecosystem of assistive technology tools designed to empower Erin throughout the progression of her disease.

"CES serves as the perfect stage for introducing breakthroughs that surpass our previous understanding of AI and AI avatars," said Eric Jang, CEO and founder of DeepBrain AI. "We constantly learn from our partners and clients and are amazed by the creativity in how they apply our solutions to their needs. DeepBrain AI's potential lies in our customizable functionality and usage, which distinguishes our technology and sets us apart."

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI humanizes digital interactions by utilizing real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions to create the world's most realistic and versatile AI avatar models. The company's proprietary technology adds a human touch to digital content and interactions, reducing the cost and time of video production while improving the quality of digital engagement. DeepBrain AI is at the forefront of revolutionizing modern digital experiences and has already made a significant impact in various industries, including media, finance, commerce, hospitality, and education.

Based in Palo Alto, California, DeepBrain AI has received multiple accolades for its innovative technology, including AI Studios and AI Human platforms. The company was awarded the Streaming Sector Innovation Award for AI Studios at CES 2022 and the Virtual/Augmented Reality Sector Innovation Award for their AI memorial service 'ReMemory' at CES 2023.

