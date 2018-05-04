DeepBrain Chain Announces AI Global Mining Workstation Pre-Order Plan

The DeepBrain Chain network utilizes blockchain technology to integrate the globally distributed computing resources while providing customized, decentralized and dynamic services based purely on the needs of AI companies. The pre-order of DeepBrain Chain AI Mining Workstations is the first strategic milestone of DeepBrain Chain's blockchain-based AI global platform and ecosystem, establishing a strong foundation for the upcoming releases of the data market and AI model market, enabling AI companies and users to share computing power, data, and models efficiently and securely. It significantly reduces AI development costs (approximately 70%) as well as drastically reduce AI application and product development time (from several months to weeks or even days).

DeepBrain Chain AI Global Mining Workstation is an integral part of the DeepBrain Chain ecosystem. For our users, entering the DeepBrain Chain network and perform "mining" through our workstations allows them to train AI models at a much lower cost while earning profits via DBC. For DeepBrain Chain ecosystem, Gathering the scattered computing resources within the blockchain network not only help AI companies save computing costs but also increase the ecological value of DeepBrain Chain, ultimately maximize mutual benefits for all parties involved. Through DeepBrain Chain, AI companies can reach more customers, reduce the cost of data, computing power, and models, while receiving more benefits by providing services.

DeepBrain Chain will offer different types of AI Mining Workstations, the pricing for AI Mining Workstations, AI training, and mining revenue will change based on GPU, storage, and speed. Additional details include:

Mid-size AI Mining Station $6,000 - $15,000

2, 4 GPUs

Over 44 TFLOPs; 128GB DDR4, 4TB SSD, 1600W, on-demand offline storage

Large-size AI Mining Workstation $13,000 - $33,000

4, 8 GPUs

Over 88 TFLOPS; 192GB DDR4, 16TB SSD, 3200W, on-demand offline storage

Professional hosting recommended for cooling & noise reduction

Super-size AI MiningSuper Cluster; Price Per Customization

16, 32, 64, 128 GPUs

Custom designed on stackable nodes (8 GPUs per node)

Requires to be placed in a professional data center with cooling system

For more information, please visit https://www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/en/index.html.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is the world's first AI computing platform powered by blockchain. By pulling together millions of nodes from across the world through its distributed and decentralized blockchain platform, it can help AI companies save up to 70% of computing power costs. The use of smart contracts creates a secure data training and transaction environment where data providers and data buyers can freely trade data, without the risk of data privacy break or data being resold.

