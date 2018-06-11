DeepBrain Chain CEO Yong He on TokenClub Livestream

This is the first time DeepBrain Chain used a Chinese livestream platform to interact with the Chinese speaking community. The streaming attracted around 60,000 people online participating, with nearly 1,000 questions were asked during the interaction. Yong He explained in detail how DeepBrain Chain's ''Blockchain+AI'' technology model can lower AI enterprises' computing cost, as well as answering the community's other burning questions.

Successfully Tested Real-life AI Training Model

Yong He also talked about the fact that DeepBrain Chain's AI Testnet has successfully run a real-life AI training model for the fist time during the TokenClub livestream. This is a milestone in DeepBrain Chain's journey towards having a commercial platform.

So far DeepBrain Chain can support TensorFlow DeepLearning and H2O Machine Learning framework on its Testnet. TensorFlow is the industry's most popular AI DeepLearning framework developed by Google. It can be used on image recognition, voice recognition, NLP and other various deep learning fields; H2O is the industry's most popular machine learning and predictive analytics framework. These frameworks have the most AI and machine learning developers in the industry.

According to Yong He, DeepBrain Chain has successfully tested multiple AI and machine learning training scenarios, including:

Image recognition: Using neural networks to conduct MNIST handwritten number images recognition training. MNIST dataset include 70,000 images, 60,000 of which are training images and 10,000 testing images. Every MNIST image is a single handwritten number picture.

NLP: Using Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) model to conduct Chinese natural language text categorization.

Data categorization and prediction: Using Random Forest model to conduct categorization and prediction on users' data.

Through AI Testnet, many deep learning and machine learning developers can carry out more efficient training.

DeepBrain Chain's goal is to ''build the next generation decentralized cloud computing platform, become the AWS of AI era.'' For such grand vision, Yong He has led his team to overcome one hurdle after another. In the generally unstable and opportunist-filled blockchain industry, DeepBrain Chain is steadily marking their place with their technical development and the materialization of their product.

DBC Wallet Ranking Qualifying Starts on June 11th

Reducing Total Number of GPUs of The First Batch of AI Mining Machines (AIM) to Ensure Buyers' Benefit

DeepBrain Chain AI mining machine pre-sale is a milestone in its revolutionary, blockchain based global AI platform and ecosystem. A strong foundation for the distributed data marketplace, AI model market place and AI application marketplace that will come along when its Mainnet goes live, to eventually build a comprehensive solution catering to AI enterprises' needs.

AI enterprises can deploy their AI products on DeepBrain Chain. DeepBrain Chain uses blockchain technology, integrating GPU computing power spread across the world to satisfy AI enterprises' computing needs. This helps AI firms save up to 70% on cost, whilst protecting company data when doing AI training.

In the process of AI mining, miners will receive DBC (DeepBrain Chain token) from the system itself after the completion of training. DeepBrain Chain AI mining machine turns wasted computing in blockchain into a high-efficiency simultaneous process of AI deep learning, machine learning and blockchain computing mining.

Since the DBC AIM pre-sale was released to the globe on May 18th, 2018, the market responded with enthusiasm. Numbers of the pre-sale shot up quickly. Until June 8th, the total number of people that reserved AIM exceeded 3,500, totaling an equivalent of more than $100m in value. Yong He stated, ''DeepBrain Chain AI mining machines are different from ordinary cryptocurrency mining machines. These are specialized AI computing mining machines. They combine mining incentive and AI computing. They are built with high-performance GPU suitable for AI computing.''

There are currently five types of AIMs: a personal AIM Storage machine, 2GPU, 4GPU, 8GPU AIM mining machines and the highest configuration AIM Cluster with 128GPU that needs to be stored in datacenter. The 128GPU mining machine has proved to be the most popular in the market.

However, in order to maximize the first batch of AIM miners' benefits, DeepBrain Chain Foundation has decided to reduce the total GPU numbers on the first batch of AI mining machines from the original 2,440GPUs to 756GPUs. There will be a total of 182 AIMs, with 100 AIM Storage machines, 20 2GPU, 30 4GPU, 30 8GPU machines and 2 128GPU AIM Cluster.

Yong He said, ''DeepBrain Chain Foundation is a non-profit organization. We put our community and users' benefits first. That is why we are releasing less AIMs. In the second and third batch of AIMs, the Foundation will also adjust the number of total GPUs according to the market. But our principle will always be protecting buyers' benefits.''

On the AIM buying qualification question asked many times during the livestream, Yong He said, ''We will determine a user's right to buy depending on the DBC ranking accessed from the wallet addresses they submitted. Our official website will check the wallet balance everyday to calculate an average to produce a ranking. Please check our official website for related announcement.''

Also, according to DeepBrain Chain's official website, after this AIM pre-sale DeepBrain Chain plans for their Testnet to be live in late June this year. After the Mainnet goes live later this year, the team will continue to research how DBC AIM clusters (16-128GPUs) can achieve distributed training both on the machines and on the whole network.

About DeepBrain Chain:

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is the world's first and only AI computing platform powered by blockchain technology. At the Global Blockchain Leaders Summit (GBLS) held in Hangzhou on June 6th, 2018, DeepBrain Chain was awarded ''Most Outstanding Technology Award'' because of their innovative business model using blockchain technology, solving the three biggest hurdles, high computing cost, low data security and long product-launching period in the AI industry.

DeepBrain Chain AIM pre-sale site:

https://miner.deepbrainchain.org/

DeepBrain Chain AIM Telegram:

https://t.me/DeepBrainChainAIminers

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepbrain-chain-ceo-yong-he-on-tokenclub-livestream-300663869.html

SOURCE DeepBrain Chain

Related Links

https://miner.deepbrainchain.org

