deepc Establishes MONAI Compatibility, Strengthening Its Commitment to Open-Source Collaboration and Global Healthcare Transformation

News provided by

Deepc

27 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- deepc, a leading MedTech company, aligns strategically with MONAI, the Medical Open Network for Artificial Intelligence. A community-driven open-source framework co-founded by NVIDIA and King's College London, MONAI aims to advance healthcare through medical imaging. By ensuring MONAI compatibility on its platform, deepcOS, deepc emphasizes commitment to open-source AI, interoperability, and global AI development standards. 

Continue Reading
deepc / MONAI
deepc / MONAI

A recognized standard in medical imaging AI development with 1.75M downloads, MONAI is supported by institutions like King's College London, NIH, and the Mayo Clinic. Notably, it introduced MONAI Application Packages (MAPs) for streamlined AI model packaging, enhancing interoperability. deepcOS' MAPs compatibility unlocks new AI development capabilities and accelerates AI translation into clinical practice.

deepc also joins the MONAI Deploy working group to actively shape standards for medical imaging AI. Its dedicated contributions to MONAI positions deepc as a strategic partner for university hospitals in medical AI research, offering crucial support in AI development and deployment.

"We are thrilled to join the MONAI community and contribute to the advancement of open-source, cutting-edge healthcare solutions," says Dr. Franz Pfister, deepc's co-founder and CEO. "MONAI compatibility strengthens our ability to transform the healthcare industry, making AI development and deployment more accessible and efficient. We are committed to driving innovation in medical AI, fostering collaboration in the development community, and ultimately improving patient care and hospital operations worldwide." 

David Bericat, product manager for healthcare at NVIDIA and co-founding cooperator of Project MONAI, shares, "The MONAI framework was created to establish best practices and foster open-source AI collaboration for healthcare researchers in medical imaging. deepc's embrace of MONAI standards will help make the future of medical imaging AI more accessible and robust."

The academic founder of MONAI, King's College London welcomes deepc to the initiative. "deepc's contribution to MONAI underscores their dedication to fostering research support and collaboration within the medical AI community, diversifying key industry engagement with MONAI. By adopting MONAI compatibility on deepcOS, deepc empowers researchers to accelerate innovation, share results, and unite common goals across academic and industry endeavors" adds Prof Sebastien Ourselin FREng FMedSci, Head of School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, King's College London.

In its strategic focus to fully enable safe AI in clinical workflows, deepc is pleased to additionally empower medical researchers in their AI model development. deepc plans to showcase its platform's end-to-end capabilities during its presentation of The United State of AI at RSNA 2023. www.deepc.ai

Contact details: Jennifer Horner, Head of Marketing, Jennifer.horner@deepc.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284963/Deepc_MONAI.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284964/deepc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deepc

Also from this source

deepc en établissant la compatibilité avec MONAI renforce son engagement en faveur de la collaboration Open-Source et de la transformation globale des soins de santé

deepc en établissant la compatibilité avec MONAI renforce son engagement en faveur de la collaboration Open-Source et de la transformation globale des soins de santé

deepc, une société leader dans le domaine des technologies médicales, s'aligne stratégiquement avec MONAI, le réseau médical ouvert dédié à...
deepc führt MONAI-Kompatibilität ein und stärkt damit sein Bekenntnis zur Open-Source-Zusammenarbeit und zum globalen Wandel im Gesundheitswesen

deepc führt MONAI-Kompatibilität ein und stärkt damit sein Bekenntnis zur Open-Source-Zusammenarbeit und zum globalen Wandel im Gesundheitswesen

deepc, ein führendes MedTech-Unternehmen, geht eine strategische Partnerschaft mit MONAI, dem "Medical Open Network for Artificial Intelligence", ein....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.