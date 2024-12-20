Deepcoin 2024 Year in Review: Passion Fuels Perfection, Innovation Drives Breakthroughs

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Deepcoin achieved remarkable milestones in the global cryptocurrency market through its exceptional products, innovative services, and strategic global expansion. From market rankings and regulatory compliance to product innovation, customer service, and brand promotion, Deepcoin made significant strides across multiple fronts. Reflecting on the year's innovative journey and looking forward to 2025, Deepcoin remains committed to achieving excellence through passion and leading breakthroughs through innovation.

Record-Breaking Growth in Trading Volumes

Futures Trading : Increased nearly 10x year-over-year, with average daily active users up by 3x and trading pairs expanded by 42.13% .

Increased nearly year-over-year, with average daily active users up by and trading pairs expanded by . Spot Trading : Volume grew by nearly 6x, with daily activity surging by 3x.

Over 20 New Products and 1 Million+ New Active Users

In 2024, Deepcoin introduced 20+ new features, focusing on enhancing trading experience, fund security, and copy trading functionality. Key innovations include:

Chasing Limit Orders , Order Transparency, Proportion/Reverse Copy Trading , and Passphrase Authentication .

, and . Enhancements like the Chasing Limit Orders significantly boosted user trading frequency due to their ease of use and cost efficiency.

Deepcoin's R&D team also made consistent updates to existing features, ensuring continuous improvement in user experience.

Exceeding 400,000 Customer Issues Resolved

Resolved 400,000+ inquiries in 12 languages.

Achieved a 95.75% response rate within 30 seconds , with complaint rates below 0.01% .

Recovered thousands of lost or misplaced assets, ensuring a 93.69% resolution rate within 48 hours for complex cases.

Integration with CODE Travel Rule Solution Completed

In Jan 2024, Deepcoin became the first overseas exchange of the year—and the seventh globally—to integrate the CODE travel rule solution, underscoring Deepcoin's commitment to fortifying its security infrastructure and advancing compliance standards within the cryptocurrency landscape. This integration enhances transparency in virtual asset transfers and ensures seamless deposits and withdrawals with leading Korean exchanges, including Upbit、Bithumb、Coinone、Korbit、GoPax.

Hong Kong TCSP License Acquisition

In July 2024, Deep Custodian Limited announced that it has been approved for the Hong Kong Trust or Company Service Provider License (TCSP License, License No. TC009487), enabling it to legally and compliantly provide custody services for crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This milestone underscores Deepcoin's commitment to providing secure and regulated asset custody for individuals and institutions.

CMC Rankings and Asset Proof

Verified reserves of over $200 million with a reserve ratio exceeding 100% , reflecting robust liquidity and solvency.

with a reserve ratio exceeding , reflecting robust liquidity and solvency. Ranked 7th globally among derivatives exchanges on CoinMarketCap (CMC), highlighting Deepcoin's growing market presence.

Sponsorship of Black Combat in Korea

In July 2024, Deepcoin proudly became the title sponsor of Black Combat, South Korea's premier MMA league. This partnership underscores Deepcoin's dedication to supporting the sports community while promoting cryptocurrency adoption through innovative avenues. It also strengthens Deepcoin's engagement with South Korea's vibrant youth demographic. With Black Combat's widely popular YouTube content amassing nearly 400 million views, this collaboration significantly amplifies Deepcoin's global reach and brand presence.

The brand statement of Black Combat, "Who is the King?" complements Deepcoin's slogan of "Boost Your Decisions." Just as every cryptocurrency trader aims to emerge victorious in the volatile world of crypto trading, Black Combat seeks to continually convey the passionate spirit of mixed martial arts. Every punch resonates loudly, and every trade empowers like a fierce blow.

Engagement in Major Web3 Events

Deepcoin actively participated in leading industry events such as Hong Kong Web3 Festival, Dubai Token2049, Bitcoin Asia 2024, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), Singapore Token2049 and Digital Tech Media Show (DTMS), hosting side events to foster collaboration with industry leaders, innovators, and investors.

Message from the CEO

Ego Huang , Deepcoin's Founder and CEO, commented:

"2024 was a transformative year for Deepcoin. Through innovation, compliance, and regional expansion, we delivered a more efficient and innovative trading experience for our users. As we step into 2025, we will continue optimizing product functionalities, driving industry compliance, and setting new benchmarks in the crypto sector."

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2019 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

Website | Twitter | Telegram

SOURCE Deepcoin