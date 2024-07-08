SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Black Combat, Korea's top MMA professional league. This partnership marks a significant step in Deepcoin's commitment to supporting the sports community and promoting the adoption of cryptocurrency in new and innovative ways.

Deepcoin Announces Sponsorship of Black Combat in Korea

This collaboration follows Deepcoin's strategic efforts to expand its market share in Korea, including becoming the seventh global overseas exchange to integrate the CODE compliance solution in January to adhere to Korea's cryptocurrency Travel Rule regulations, and partnering with Korea's CODE Alliance member FOBL in May. This partnership marks an important step for Deepcoin in supporting the sports community and promoting cryptocurrency adoption. The two parties will collaborate on brand promotion, content creation, and broader fields involving crypto assets and mixed martial arts.

Bringing Innovation and Combat Sports Together

Deepcoin's sponsorship of Black Combat is set to create exciting opportunities for both organizations. With this partnership, Deepcoin aims to leverage the popularity of martial arts to raise awareness about cryptocurrency and its benefits. Black Combat, known for its thrilling events and strong fan base, provides an ideal platform for Deepcoin to reach a broader audience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Black Combat and support the martial arts community in Korea," said Ego, Founder and CEO of Deepcoin. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide a safe, stable, and efficient cryptocurrency investment experience. We look forward to successfully bridging the world of crypto with mixed martial arts events through this collaboration."

Black Combat's PyungHwa Park, CEO, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Having Deepcoin as our sponsor is a significant milestone for Black Combat. Their support will enable us to enhance our events and provide even more value to our fans. We are excited to work together and achieve great things."

The brand statement of Black Combat, "Who is the King?" complements Deepcoin's slogan of "Boost Your Trades." Just as every cryptocurrency trader aims to emerge victorious in the volatile world of crypto trading, Black Combat seeks to continually convey the passionate spirit of mixed martial arts. Every punch resonates loudly, and every trade empowers like a fierce blow.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

Website: Deepcoin.com

Twitter: twitter.com/Deepcoin_news

Telegram: t.me/Deepcoin_english

About Black Combat

Black Combat is Korea's first martial arts organization to host a mixed martial arts league. Create video content based on the most popular YouTube platform among existing platforms.Black Combat is highly regarded among young and middle-aged men in Korea. They create video content based on the highly popular YouTube platform, with their videos amassing nearly 400 million views in total.

Black Combat identifies up-and-coming martial arts players who have skills but lack opportunities, and makes content about their fights for league berth.

Black Combat is creating fair martial arts content where both winners and losers can laugh together. Winners will be given the right to play in the Black Combat Championship League, and even if they are eliminated, they will be given the opportunity to let their fans know about themselves through content.

The U.S. UFC broadcast, which is enjoyed by domestic martial arts fans, was difficult for fans to sympathize with the players' stories and empathize with them due to language barriers. On the other hand, Black Combat is creating content that introduces players' personal history and confrontation with their opponents through videos.

Website: https://www.blackcombat-official.com/

