Deepcoin Listed NADA Protocol Token (NADA) on its Futures Trading Platform

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , a global cryptocurrency derivative trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of the fungible digital asset for Nada Protocol on its platform. The initial futures listing for NADA/USDT will be available for trade from 2024-01-16.

About NADA

NADA is a HTS (Hedera Token Service) token deployed on the Hedera Hashgraph layer-1 blockchain with a total supply of 2 billion tokens. The NADA Protocol, a utility token launched in late 2021, is also a reward token specifically designed for integration and usage by the blockchain-based NFT mobile game industry. This revolutionary token is set to redefine the gaming experience by introducing their Play-to-Earn model, bridging the gap between traditional gaming and blockchain technology.

The NADA token has swiftly become a driving force in the blockchain gaming landscape, with its immediate integration into the innovative game, "Slime World." Launched in February 2022, this casual mid-core game, developed by Nada Digital INC. The game offers players a dual experience by allowing them to enjoy the game in both regular and blockchain formats while the NADA token serves as a key currency within the game, enabling users to enhance characters, purchase game items, and engage in economic activities akin to reality.

The NADA Protocol ensures the transparent management of ownership and transaction history for in-game assets like characters and items using blockchain technology. This enhances both the stability and reliability of gaming resources as well as introduces a unique value proposition to players, allowing them to truly own and trade their in-game assets.

Ego Huang , CEO of Deepcoin, commented about the recent listing of the NADA token on Deepcoin, Ego remarked, "The integration of NADA on Deepcoin for futures trading signifies a crucial step in advancing the synergy between blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency trading. Nada's deployment on the Hedera blockchain showcases a commitment to transparency and reliability, aligning perfectly with the principles we hold dear at Deepcoin."

About the NADA Protocol

NADA Protocol, launched on December 28th, 2021, introduces a play-to-earn model that redefines economic activities within the gaming ecosystem. Serving as a key currency for blockchain games developed by Nada Digital INC, the ecosystem focuses on connecting its Hedera-based reward token system to various games, ensuring players can enjoy high-quality content while earning income as rewards. The NADA Marketplace, an integral part of the ecosystem, allows users to easily trade in-game items with other players. Unlike typical blockchain-based marketplaces, NADA Marketplace supports various forms of transactions, including auctions and reverse auctions, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.

After the release of the renewed version of the P2E game "Slimeworld" in December 2023, the number of global downloads exceeded 1 million, with many looking forward to NADA Protocol's ecosystem expansion in 2024. NADA's vision extends beyond individual games by aiming to seamlessly connect mobile gaming and blockchains. By fusing a Hedera-based reward token system with proven mobile games in the global market, the NADA protocol expands its distribution network through token exchange listings. This approach builds an ecosystem where game players not only enjoy immersive gaming experiences but also earn income as compensation, creating a sustainable and incentivized multilateral event involving publishers, game developers, service providers, and users alike. Having the continuous development of global games and the integration of NFT characters and marketplaces, the NADA protocol is set for further adoption, providing users with a new and rich experience on the blockchain platform.

Slimeworld Download: https://onelink.to/ng33b3

Website: slimeworldnft.com/front/apply/pc#sec1

X.com: twitter.com/NadaSlimeWorld

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Nada.SlimeWorld/

Discord: discord.com/invite/uvdAfCq8

Telegram: t.me/NADA_Protocol

Whitepaper: slimeworldnft.com/resources/doc/NADAWP1.2eng.pdf

NADA/USDT Perpetual Trading Event on Deepcoin

A series of exclusive trading events with a prize pool exceeding $12,000 is available from January 16th, 17:00 (UTC+8) to January 22nd, 17:00 (UTC+8).

All participants have the chance to win a portion of this prize pool. There are 3 trading activities involved: Exclusive Newbie Benefits, a cashback activity, and also a rank-based trading volume competition.

Activity 1: Exclusive Benefits for Newbies

New users who register through this invitation link and trade NADA/USDT with over 100 USDT will receive a $5 reward. This exclusive offer is limited to the first 200 users who do so.

Activity 2: Deposit to Win 100 USDT Cashback

Users making their first deposit of over 100 USDT worth of NADA tokens will have a chance to win 100 USDT in coupons for trading fee deductions. The first 60 traders who do so would be able to seize this cashback opportunity.

Activit 3: Trading Carnival

Engage in the Nada/USDT and Deepcoin will rank you based on your total perpetual trading volume achieved through NADA/USDT trades. The top 30 traders will share a substantial $5,000 prize pool with the rewards distributed as follows:

Top 1: $1400 (≥ 5,000,000 USDT)

(≥ 5,000,000 USDT) Top 2: $1100 (≥ 3,000,000 USDT)

(≥ 3,000,000 USDT) Top 3: $1000 (≥ 2,000,000 USDT)

(≥ 2,000,000 USDT) Top 4-Top 10: $100 each (≥ 300,000 USDT)

each (≥ 300,000 USDT) Top 11-Top 20: $50 each (≥ 100,000 USDT)

each (≥ 100,000 USDT) Top 21-Top 30: $30 each (≥ 80,000 USDT)

Be sure to review the terms and conditions for the eligibility criteria, rewards distribution details, and other important information.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

Website: Deepcoin.com

Twitter: twitter.com/Deepcoin_news

Telegram: t.me/Deepcoin_english

