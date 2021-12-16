Deepcrawl completes SOC 2 Type 1 certification, meeting rigorous data security and privacy standards for its cloud-based technical SEO platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering search engine optimization platform Deepcrawl has been awarded SOC 2 Type 1 certification after completing a third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes.

As a leading enterprise-level SaaS provider of technical SEO and website health tools, meeting the high standards set out in the SOC 2 guidance demonstrates Deepcrawl's ongoing commitment to protecting its customers' data and privacy. The in-depth third-party audit was conducted by CyberGuard, a CPA firm focused on cyber security and IT compliance with over 1,000 SOC audits completed to date.

The System and Organization Controls, or SOC, standards were developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to provide businesses with added assurance regarding their platforms' and vendors' security standards and integrity around maintaining data privacy.

Achieving Type 1 certification is part of Deepcrawl's long-term strategy to demonstrate its data security and privacy credentials. The company will seek further SOC 2 Type 2 certification in 2022 to evidence the ongoing effectiveness and sustainability of its data security and privacy protection controls.

Matt Jones, Chief Information Officer at Deepcrawl, said:

"As a market-leading technical SEO and website health platform serving enterprise businesses, we have long understood the importance of keeping our clients' data and privacy safe and secure. Achieving this certification is the latest step in our journey and communicates our commitment to data security to our customers. It's also a reflection of the hard work our engineers and product development teams are doing behind the scenes to ensure the highest standards are being met within the Deepcrawl platform."

"Our work doesn't stop here. We've got our sights set on Type 2 certification in 2022 with the aim of becoming the first major technical SEO platform to obtain both Type 1 and Type 2 compliance."

For more information contact [email protected]

About Deepcrawl

Deepcrawl is a pioneering SaaS technical SEO platform that empowers the world's leading brands to harness their full revenue potential through the one growth initiative most businesses overlook—technical SEO. Its cloud-based enterprise technologies help brands diagnose and fix technical and performance issues on their websites to generate increased profitability through improved organic search performance. Deepcrawl has offices in London, New York, and Krakow. Deepcrawl's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea. For more information, visit https://www.deepcrawl.com.

