Deepcrawl names Craig Dunham as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcrawl, the world's leading SaaS technical SEO platform, has today announced the appointment of Craig Dunham as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dunham, who joined the business as Chief Operating Officer earlier this year with a track record of growing SaaS companies at scale, will assume responsibilities from co-founder Michal Magdziarz, who will step into a new role as President and Chief Architect to apply his technical expertise and drive further product innovation for the business.

Dunham takes over as CEO at a strategic time for Deepcrawl following its strongest quarter yet – in Q2, it added more enterprise customers than ever before and reached an ARR milestone of $10m.

Founded in 2010, Deepcrawl successfully closed a $19M Series B funding round last year led by Five Elms Capital and Beringea, taking its total funding to $25.8M. In the last 12 months alone the business launched its game-changing automated SEO testing tool, SEO Automation Hub - the first of its kind in the market - undertook a successful brand and product refresh, and established a foothold in the global MarTech landscape with significant US market penetration.

A pioneer in cloud-based web crawling technology and technical SEO, Deepcrawl empowers the world's leading brands to harness their full revenue potential by providing marketers and SEO experts with actionable data and insights to diagnose and fix technical issues, improve website visibility, and drive more organic traffic.

Deepcrawl is capitalizing on the widespread adoption of digital technologies which has been accelerated by the pandemic, with data revealing consumers' digital interactions have increased by 58%. Likewise, US e-commerce penetration grew as much in 2020 as it had in the previous ten years.

Dunham will begin his new role immediately and will lead Deepcrawl through its next stage of growth, as it accelerates its vision to empower businesses to bring SEOs, marketers and engineers closer together, connect the dots between often siloed SEOs and the wider business, and converge business operations to improve their website performance.

Used every day by the likes of Adobe, eBay, Microsoft, Twitch, Canva and Paypal, Deepcrawl's SaaS technical SEO platform is trusted by thousands of enterprise brands and all six major global group advertising agencies, and the business now has its sights set on adding more household names to its portfolio this year and beyond.

Commenting on the appointment, Deepcrawl Board member and Managing Director of Five Elms Capital, Thomas Kershisnik, said: "The board and I are thrilled to welcome Craig in his new role as Deepcrawl's CEO. With his leadership, vision, and vast experience, we're confident that Craig will take Deepcrawl to the next level – driving forward the vision, expanding the products, and supercharging the growth. We can't wait to see Deepcrawl thrive in the coming years."

"I am honored to move into the role of CEO at Deepcrawl," said Dunham. "There's never been a more exciting time to be involved in the SEO industry. As businesses shift from regarding search as a siloed marketing responsibility to a wider cross-functional operation, Deepcrawl is uniquely positioned to drive continued innovation and power organic growth for enterprises worldwide. I'm excited to continue to build on the strong partnership with Michal and the founding team to drive our collective vision forward, and to enable many more marketers and brands to grow fearlessly through technical SEO."

Deepcrawl is a leading SaaS technical SEO platform that empowers the world's leading brands to harness their full revenue potential through the one initiative most businesses overlook – technical SEO. Its enterprise cloud-based technologies help brands to diagnose and fix technical and performance issues to generate increased profitability through improved organic search performance. Deepcrawl has offices in London, New York and Poland. Deepcrawl's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea. For more information, visit https://www.deepcrawl.com

