Deepdub and FilmRoj Partner to Debut AI-Dubbed Psychological Thriller "SWARM" at the Cinequest Festival

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , the leading AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization company, and FilmRoj , an indie film production studio, announced the premier of the AI-dubbed psychological thriller "SWARM" tonight at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in San Jose, CA.

The 105-minute Polish film follows a family living in isolation on a remote island, depicting their internal struggles for power and freedom. "SWARM" was financed by over 300 individual investors through crowd-funding, and was created with the help of countless dedicated volunteers. In an effort to make the film accessible to English-speaking audiences, FilmRoj sought an affordable solution without compromising on quality.

Deepdub aims to bridge language barriers and cultural gaps for audiovisual content. The company enables cost-efficient methods of localizing audiovisual content without compromising on quality using its innovative AI-powered dubbing technology. In this way, Deepdub enables independent studios such as FilmRoj to share their stories with global audiences.

"Our goal has always been to open up global audiences to diverse stories and perspectives," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "Using our state-of-the-art voice guide technology, we've made it possible for the captivating story of 'SWARM' to reach a wider audience, while retaining the deep emotional resonance of the original. It's thrilling to be at the forefront of this evolution in film localization."

"I was amazed by how well the technology captured the nuances of each character," said Lukasz Siódmok, producer of SWARM. "With only four characters in the film, it was imperative that each dubbed voice was consistent and high-quality. Deepdub's innovative technology not only achieved this but elevated the entire viewing experience. The result preserves the integrity of our artistic vision. Crowd-funding allowed us to take risks and innovate. We're proud to collaborate with Deepdub to expand this Polish film to English speakers and give it a truly global reach."

Deepdub utilizes proprietary AI to generate synthetic voices that capture the emotion and delivery of the original performances. The technology streamlines the labor-intensive dubbing process and reduces costs, while matching the quality of traditional workflows.

Following the screening, Oz Krakowski, CRO of Deepdub, will join film producers in a candid Q&A session, shedding light on the AI dubbing process and the making of this unique cinematic masterpiece.

In a move to further increase its global reach, the film's creators have disclosed plans to dub "SWARM" in Latin Spanish next.

About Deepdub:

Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences for international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide a high-quality, end-to-end localization service for the entertainment industry, using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub's team consists of technology entrepreneurs, engineers, and scientists, as well as dubbing and post-production specialists with extensive industry experience. The advisory board features prominent media executives such as Kevin Reilly, who held the position of Chief Content Officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former President of Fox Television Studios.

For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepdub-ai/

About FilmRoj

Film RÓJ S.A. is a Polish special purpose company producing a feature film entitled SWARM directed by Bartek Bala. The company was founded by producers: Lukasz Siódmok, Bartek Bala, Tomasz Langner. In 2021, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign that raised PLN 2 million with the participation of 300 private investors.

The distributor of the film SWARM is Content Spot, which in 2023, together with Film RÓJ S.A., launched a nationwide promotional and distribution campaign that reached 20 million viewers. The film is distributed in an innovative self-publishing system on its own targeted technology platform.

SWARM has been appreciated by festival selectors around the world. 08/27 was the film's international premiere at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in the US. In September, the film will have its European premiere at the Tirana International Film Festival in Albania. The dedicated website for the film is: www.filmroj.pl and swarmthemovie.com

