Deepdub and Love TV Channels Establish a Scalable Model to Overcome Localization Barriers and Premier Previously Unreleased Content on European FAST Channels

Deepdub's AI-powered dubbing enables scalable multilingual rollout across Castilian Spanish, Italian, and French, introducing a sustainable model for FAST localization in high-cost European markets

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, the foundational voice AI company pioneering expressive localization technologies, announced today a partnership with Love TV Channels, an independent TV channel publisher with over 25 million monthly viewers leading the creation of thematic localized streaming TV channels in Europe. Through this partnership, Deepdub's AI-driven dubbing technology will help grow Love TV Channels' catalogue across the Spanish, Italian, and French markets.

The collaboration supports the localization of premium factual programming from Cineflix Rights, including titles such as WW2 By Drone, Brother vs Brother, Border Security: America's Frontline, and more high-performing factual series that were previously unavailable in localized European FAST offerings. The partnership includes a focus on premium factual programming from Cineflix Rights, following its recent strategic investment in Love TV Channels, in line with its strategy to offer premium localized content as part of its free thematic TV channels across Europe.

The partnership is aimed at addressing a longstanding challenge facing the FAST industry, namely the cost of localizing content libraries into European languages. Deepdub changes the game, delivering reductions of over 80% versus traditional dubbing benchmarks across Spanish, Italian, and French. The result is a crucial shift in how the industry thinks about language: no longer a cost center, but a growth driver. This shift allows FAST operators to treat localization as a core distribution strategy rather than a post-production expense, and it brings the opportunity for local audiences to access content never released in their local markets.

"The FAST opportunity in Europe is massive, but only for operators who can localize at the speed of programming, not the speed of traditional dubbing," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. "That's exactly what this partnership with Love TV Channels unlocks. We're making it possible to think in channels, not individual titles."

Deebdub's Hollywood-grade AI-powered localization platform has the potential to change how FAST expansion is planned at scale. Rather than treating localization as a downstream production task, operators can integrate language rollout directly into channel launches, distribution negotiations, and monetization strategies. This approach enables faster market entry, broader catalogue activation, and more predictable returns across multilingual FAST portfolios, particularly in traditionally high-cost European territories.

"Expanding across European markets has barriers in terms of access to localized versions of premium content, especially when it comes to niche genres; resulting in difficult trade-offs between cost and reach, to overcome limitations of quality and variety of content," said Teresa López, CEO and Co-Founder of Love TV Channels. "Our partnership with Deepdub changes that. We have been able to license content never dubbed into Spanish, Italian, or French, and unlock part of the Cineflix catalogue in these European markets, offering never-released premium localized content as part of our free TV thematic channels. This is a huge opportunity to increase our engagement with local audiences, reinforcing our ambitions for what Love TV Channels can achieve across Europe."

Deepdub will attend MIP London from February 22nd to 24th and will hold meetings and demos in the Marconi Room, Table G06. Oz Krakowski, Chief Business Development Officer at Deepdub, and Teresa López, CEO and Co-Founder of Love TV Channels, will be speaking at a main keynote session, AI Voice in Production: What Actually Works at Scale, on Monday, February 23rd, from 11:30-12:00 in the Mountbatten Room. Deepdub will also be leading an AI Roundtable event on Monday, February 23rd, from 15:30-16:30 at the Savoy, Lancaster Ballroom.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive localization technologies for global enterprises across TV, film, advertising, gaming, e-learning, and AI-agent applications. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Love TV Channels

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Barcelona, Love TV Channels is rapidly expanding the production of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels in Europe. Love TV Channels focuses on the creation of thematic FAST channels for streaming distribution on smart TVs, OTT platforms, and telecom platforms TV offers.

Love TV Channels currently has 10 brands and 26 TV channels distributed in 34 countries and have an audience of over 25 million viewers per month.

The current brands are Trailers, Love Wine, Love the Planet, Love Crime & History, Love Travel & Taste, Actualidad 360/Nachrichten 360, Historia y Vida, Clips don't Lie, El Mueble, and Mayday Air Disasters.

The channels are distributed in Europe, the United States, Australia and Latam through Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, Titan OS, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, LG Channels, Xumo Play, Xiaomi TV+, Tivify, Netgem and in the TV packages of telecom operators such as Orange TV, Vodafone, Free, Masmovil and O2.

Love TV Channels holds content licensing agreements with over 100 distributors to program its channels with premium, localized content. This approach provides viewers with a top-grade entertainment experience at no cost and offers brands a unique opportunity to communicate with a targeted audience.

