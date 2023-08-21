Deepdub and OOONA Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand AI-Based Dubbing Solutions to Global Entertainment and Media Clients

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , the leading AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization company, today announced a partnership with OOONA, a major media localization software provider. This collaboration will bring Deepdub's advanced dubbing solutions to OOONA's extensive entertainment and media clients worldwide.

Through this partnership, OOONA will implement a process for connecting their clients to Deepdub's services. This will enable media companies and content creators worldwide to instantly access Deepdub's innovative dubbing solutions. Companies will be able to submit their content localization needs with ease via OOONA's platform and receive tailored proposals from Deepdub that leverage the power of AI emotion-prompting technology. Going forward, clients stand to benefit from more efficient workflows and access to groundbreaking dubbing capabilities unlocking flexibility and scale.

"OOONA's unmatched expertise in media localization, honed from providing pioneering management and production tools to the biggest names in the sector, makes them an ideal partner," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "This collaboration gives us the opportunity to introduce our advanced AI dubbing technology to new clients across the entertainment industry and beyond."

OOONA is trusted by leading media localizers, broadcasters and a vast user base spanning over 170 countries. "We continue to stay true to our mission of being the core platform that integrates anything our clients need, including any opportunities AI-based solutions bring for localizing audiovisual assets," said Wayne Garb, CEO and co-founder of OOONA. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Deepdub and further strengthen the services we provide to our customers globally."

About Deepdub

Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences for international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide a high-quality localization service for entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub plugs into the post-production process of content owners and provides an end-to-end solution for all of their localization needs. Deepdub's team consists of technology entrepreneurs, engineers, and scientists, as well as dubbing and post-production specialists with extensive industry experience. The advisory board features prominent media executives such as Kevin Reilly, who held the position of Chief Content Officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former President of Fox Television Studios.

For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on Linkedin @deepdub_ai

About OOONA

OOONA.Net Ltd ( www.ooona.net ) is a globally recognized provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization industry. Renowned for its state-of-the-art software catering to subtitling, voiceover, dubbing and captioning needs, OOONA's modular, pay-as-you-go pricing model empowers users to tailor solutions to their unique requirements. Trusted by leading media localizers, broadcasters and a vast user base spanning over 170 countries, OOONA continues to trailblaze advancements in the field of media localization.

SOURCE Deepdub