Deepen AI and WMG, University of Warwick Launch Safety Pool™ Scenario Database for Automated Driving Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepen AI and WMG, University of Warwick today launch the Safety Pool™ Scenario Database. The database provides a variety of driving scenarios that can be leveraged by governments, industry and academia alike to test and certify Automated Driving Systems (ADSs) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), as well as to create policy and regulatory guidelines.

"We are thrilled to work closely with Deepen AI and WMG, University of Warwick to launch the Safety Pool™ Scenario Database. We believe Safety Pool™ is going to play a crucial role in standardising and bringing transparency to ADSs certification globally. We look forward to partnering with countries to adopt ADS certification frameworks based on Safety Pool™ Scenario Database." - Michelle Avary, World Economic Forum

"The Safety Pool™ Scenario Database lays a key foundation stone for autonomous vehicle safety quantification," said Mohammad Musa, CEO & Co-founder of Deepen AI. "We are working closely with governments across the world to create a framework for ADS certification that will take OEMs one giant step closer to getting autonomous vehicles on the roads."

Supported by The World Economic Forum, the Safety Pool™ initiative unites the autonomous vehicle community to make ADSs safer. Safety Pool™'s mission is to build frameworks, processes and infrastructures that are shared across the industry, academia, and policymakers worldwide to enable transparent testing, validation, and certification of ADSs.

"Safety of automated driving systems is a hard research challenge and can only be solved by national and international collaboration and knowledge sharing. With the launch of Safety Pool™, we are inching closer to seeing automated driving systems on the roads. Testing and validating automated driving systems transparently in an integrated simulation-based framework and in real-world scenarios will not only provide insights into the readiness of ADS, but also speed up the adoption globally. We are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution." - Dr Siddartha Khastgir, WMG, University of Warwick

Safety Pool™ initiative has already gathered consensus within the AV and ADAS community and it welcomes governments from all over the world to join the initiative and take the front row in bringing safety standards and certifications to their country.

Members of the AV industry can also join the Safety Pool™ community and access the Safety Pool™ Scenario Database to transparently test, validate and certify ADSs.

About Deepen AI

Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley based startup and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.

About WMG, University of Warwick

WMG is an academic department at the University of Warwick and is the leading international role model for successful collaboration between academia and the public and private sectors, driving innovation in science, technology and engineering, to develop the brightest ideas and talent that will shape our future.

