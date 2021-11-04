Deepen AI Welcomes Industry Veteran Philip Hughes as Strategic Advisor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Hughes, VP Sales at Wind River Systems joins Deepen AI as Strategic Advisor to help accelerate Deepen AI's growing global footprint. Philip Hughes is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of establishing and growing high-performing organizations. With experience in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Philip's appointment will help Deepen AI drive large global strategic initiatives in the autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and computer vision industries. Philip is a veteran with 30 years of experience, working closely with OEMs and Tier 1s. He has previously worked with leading organizations such as NVIDIA, Fujitsu, Autonet and Magellan GPS.

"Quality and safety are at the forefront of accelerating the adoption of autonomous vehicles, driver assistance systems, robotics, and computer vision in general. With Deepen AI's industry-leading tools and processes, they are well-poised to meet the growing demands for scalable solutions to replace in-house capabilities. I am thrilled to be part of the Deepen AI team. I have spent the best part of my career scaling high-functioning organizations, and I look forward to continuing that tradition with Deepen AI. They have some great things brewing and I am excited to be a part of the journey forward." - Philip Hughes, Strategic Advisor - Deepen AI

"We are very excited to welcome Philip to our team at Deepen AI. Philip's wealth of experience across geographies and industries will be an invaluable asset to Deepen AI's aggressive growth ambitions." - Mohammad Musa, CEO and Founder, Deepen AI

A system is as good as the data that it's trained on. With solutions catering to the entire data life-cycle, Deepen ensures that calibration and ground truth accuracy is down to the sub-pixel level.

Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to seconds, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control. Deepen's annotation suite provides enterprises with AI-based automation, task management, quality assurance, and granular reporting features to manage, track and increase productivity.

To learn more about Deepen AI's products and services, you can visit www.deepen.ai or write to them at [email protected] .

About Deepen AI

Deepen AI is the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.

