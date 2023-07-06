Deepening cultural and economic cooperation: Liaoning promotes investment in Hong Kong

News provided by

The Information Office of Liaoning Province

06 Jul, 2023, 23:39 ET

SHENYANG, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from China's northeastern province of Liaoning has been in Hong Kong since June 30th to attend an event at Victoria Park celebrating the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The delegation also engaged in a series of investment promotion activities aimed at strengthening cultural and economic cooperation between Hong Kong and Liaoning. These activities included a cultural and tourism industry promotion conference that showcased Liaoning's cultural charm and development achievements to attract more investment to the region.

The Victoria Park exhibition featured 37 cultural and tourism companies from Liaoning that displayed their traditional culture, industrial foundation, rich cultural and tourism resources, unique humanistic features, and advanced cultural and technological integration achievements, according to the Information Office of Liaoning Province.

During the Liaoning Cultural and Tourism Investment Promotion Conference, the delegation provided a detailed introduction to Liaoning's cultural heritage, characteristic cultural resources, and industrial development advantages. They presented 306 cultural and tourism investment projects and aimed to collaborate with Hong Kong's relevant businesses and institutions to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Liaoning is currently implementing a three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization aimed at making new breakthroughs. With a unique natural landscape, diverse ecological types, and a long history, Liaoning aims to transform its resource advantages into industrial and competitive strengths. They are looking to develop a new path of high-quality development with Liaoning characteristics while accurately grasping the new trends, characteristics, and opportunities of the cultural and tourism industry.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441467 

   Caption: Liaoning promotes investment in Hong Kong.

SOURCE The Information Office of Liaoning Province

