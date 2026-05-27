Deepening Presence in Southeast Asia ⋅ Strategic Collaboration Upgrade: World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia 2026 Sets Sail Again in Jakarta

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 27 to 29, 2026, the 2nd World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia, organized by RX, will be grandly held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) in Indonesia.

Following its success in setting an industry benchmark in 2025, this year's exhibition will further deepen strategic cooperation. With World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia at its core, the event will synergize with the Paper Chain Expo, Pack Plus and Bakery ASEAN. Spanning an exhibition area of over 22,000 square meters, it will create an international trade platform covering the entire industrial chain—from raw materials and equipment manufacturing to packaging processing and terminal applications—injecting strong momentum into the collaborative growth of Chinese and Southeast Asian industries.

As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is rapidly becoming a vital hub for regional manufacturing and foreign investment. In recent years, the rapid development of sectors such as e-commerce, food delivery, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals has continuously driven the demand for paper packaging, eco-friendly packaging, and smart packaging. With a market reaching over 600 million people in ASEAN, Indonesia holds a significant position in the regional and international packaging industry.

World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia 2026 will continue to cultivate the Indonesian market, actively responding to the China-ASEAN industrial cooperation strategy. By once again partnering with industry organizations such as the Asosiasi Kotak Karton Gelombang Indonesia (AKKGI) and leveraging resources from packaging, papermaking, and printing associations across multiple countries, its international influence continues to rise. Notably, AKKGI will organize all its member units to attend this year and will host its 2026 Annual Convention and Gala Dinner concurrently with the exhibition, facilitating face-to-face exchanges with 500 industry elites and brand buyers.

Furthermore, the overall scale of the 2026 exhibition has been further upgraded, with a total display area exceeding 22,000 square meters. Leveraging the platform advantages of World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia, the exhibition will highlight core segments of the packaging industry chain. Through synergy with the Paper Chain Expo and Pack Plus, it will provide a one-stop platform for display and exchange, covering paper raw materials and chemical agents, packaging and printing equipment, eco-friendly materials, smart manufacturing solutions, and terminal applications.

In terms of business matching, World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia will continue to leverage its professional expertise. Through precise buyer invitations, one-on-one business matching, and the TAP (Targeted Attendee Program), it will focus on connecting core procurement decision-makers, brand owners, and distributors within the region. It is expected to attract over 25,000 high-quality target buyers, providing robust support for exhibitors to efficiently expand into Southeast Asian and international markets.

Focusing on industry hotspots, World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia 2026 will host several high-level industry forums and themed activities that delve into critical topics such as the sustainable and smart future of the Southeast Asian packaging industry, green manufacturing and sustainable packaging, halal food packaging standardization and green supply chain synergy, smart packaging and digital factories, packaging for food delivery and ready-to-eat meals, innovative materials and molding technologies, as well as new breakthroughs in the industrial application of pulp molding and food paper containers. These sessions are designed to provide a high-value platform for information exchange and business expansion for both exhibitors and professional visitors, further strengthening the professional leadership of World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia within the regional packaging industry.

In 2026, World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia represents more than just an upgrade in scale and content; it is a commitment to the continuous cultivation and collaborative construction of the Southeast Asian packaging industry ecosystem.

We look forward to reuniting with global industry colleagues from August 27 to 29 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO), Indonesia.

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd