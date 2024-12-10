Deepfake AI Detection Market Skyrockets to $3,463.82 Million by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Sightengine, Clarity, FaceOnLive and Buster.Ai | The Insight Partners

The global deepfake AI detection market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $3,463.82 Million by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by rise in deepfake frauds and scams, increased use of AI in media & entertainment, and stringent government regulations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Deepfake AI Detection Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography", the global Deepfake AI detection market is observing significant growth owing to the emergence of real-time deepfake AI detection solutions and deepfake AI detection with user behavioral elements.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the deepfake AI detection market comprises a vast array of component, deployment, enterprise size, and vertical and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Deepfake AI Detection Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Deepfake AI Detection Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancement in technologies. The market, valued at $213.24 Million in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 41.7% during 2023–2031.

Technological Innovations: As deepfake content spreads across social media platforms and other online channels, there will be greater emphasis on real-time detection and prevention. AI-powered tools that can quickly identify and remove deepfakes as they are uploaded will be critical to combating the rapid spread of misinformation. The emergence of real-time deepfake AI detection solutions and investments toward the development of advanced real-time deepfake detection are expected to be the key future trends in the deepfake AI detection market. This could enhance the efficiency of information security in fields such as social media, journalism, and national security. AI automates the process of deepfake detection and continually improves it. Once trained, AI systems can quickly analyze new videos or images, enabling real-time deepfake detection.

Increasing Number of Deepfake Frauds and Scams: Deepfake AI can be used in positive and negative ways. Key utilization of deepfake AI by bad actors or scammers include election interference, blackmail, bullying, harassment, fake news, and financial frauds and scams. The huge growth in deepfake frauds is hitting people and businesses across the globe. For instance, according to Onfido's Identity Fraud Report 2023, identity fraud attacks showed a 31x increase in deepfake fraud from 2022 to 2023. In addition, as per the identity fraud report (2023) from Sum and Substance Ltd., the rate of identity fraud increased from 1.1% in 2021 to 2.0% in 2023. In Asia Pacific, deepfake attacks increased by 1530% from 2022 to 2023, with Vietnam, the Philippines, and Japan among the leaders.

Increased Use of AI in Media and Entertainment: Artificial intelligence plays a key role in increasing user engagement on over-the-top (OTT) platforms by providing advertisers with real-time insights into campaign performance. As AI continues to improve, it is expected to provide increasingly personalized experiences to audiences while collecting valuable behavioral data. AI has become a formidable force in game development, film production, and advertising, generating innovative processes across industries. AI has become a catalyst in the media and entertainment sector, triggering strategic investments and anchoring a determined pursuit of meeting ever-growing audience demands. As per the eftsure statistics on deepfake incidents, in 2023, 60% of American people raised concerns related to deepfake, which is more than other AI tasks.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Deepfake AI Detection Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

• Based on component, the global deepfake AI detection market is classified into software and services. The software segment dominated the market in 2023.

• Based on deployment, the global deepfake AI detection market is classified into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2023.

• Based on enterprise size, the global deepfake AI detection market is classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2023.

• In terms of industry vertical, the deepfake AI detection market is divided into BFSI, media and entertainment, government and politics, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others. The media and entertainment segment dominated the market in 2023.

• The deepfake AI detection market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Deepfake AI Detection Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

• Sightengine

• Clarity

• FaceOnLive

• Buster.Ai

• SpoofSense

• Facia.ai

• Kroop AI

• Reality Defender Inc.

• Au10tix

• Microsoft

• BioID

• Sensity B.V.

• ValidSoft

• Sentinel

• HyperVerge Inc.

• DuckDuckGoose

• McAfee Corp

• deepfakedetector.ai

• Attestiv Inc.

• Intel Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Deepfake AI Detection Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

• "Microsoft and OpenAI have announced a US$ 2.0 million funding to combat the growing risks of AI and deepfakes being used to deceive voters and undermine democracy."

• "BioID, a leading provider of biometric authentication solutions, announced the release of its updated deepfake detection technology 2.0. This solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to counter the most recent cybersecurity menace posed by manipulated images and videos, e.g., deepfake media across online platforms."

Conclusion:

The key factors fueling the growth of the deepfake AI detection market include the rise in number of deepfake frauds and scams, increased use of AI in the media and entertainment industry, and stringent government regulations; however, challenges associated with deepfake AI detection hindering the growth of the deepfake AI detection market. Technological advancements in deepfake detection technologies are projected to create opportunities for players operating in the deepfake AI detection market during the forecast period. Further, the emergence of real-time deepfake AI detection solutions and deepfake AI detection with user behavioral elements are expected to be the key future trends in the deepfake AI detection market from 2023 to 2031.

With projected growth to $3,463.82 Million by 2031, the Deepfake AI Detection Market represents a significant opportunity for software providers, solution providers, system integrators, investors, industry stakeholders, end-users, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

