'DSC,' enables 3D spatial creation using mobile devices, supporting data-driven operations through AI and XR

Introducing a spatial computing platform designed to support enterprise planning, operations, and management beyond digital twins

Booth to showcase XR-based operational use cases across logistics, MRO, retail, and construction industries

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XR spatial computing platform company DEEP.FINE will participate in CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2026, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 6 to 9, 2026. Through the exhibition, the company plans to introduce its competitiveness in AI- and XR-based platforms for industrial operations to the global market, centered on its flagship solution, DEEP.FINE Spatial Crafter (DSC).

DEEP.FINE to Showcase AI and XR-Based Industrial Operations Platform at CES 2026

DEEP.FINE has advanced its AI capabilities based on the view that inefficiencies in industrial environments stem from fragmentation across information, workflows, and data. DSC is an XR-based spatial intelligence solution that enables enterprises to build 3D digital representations of real-world spaces using mobile devices alone, without the need for expensive equipment.

The generated spatial data is combined with AI and XR technologies to support real-time collaboration, work standardization, and space-based decision-making. The solution is currently applied across industries including retail, logistics, construction, manufacturing, tourism, and the public sector, with confirmed results in logistics such as a 44% increase in picking speed and a 30% reduction in workforce input.

DEEP.FINE's booth(LVCC North Hall, Booth 9674) is designed to allow visitors to see how spatial data and AI are applied in real-world industrial environments. Through XR technologies, the booth presents a cohesive flow demonstrating how retail and logistics operations can be intelligently enhanced. Visitors can also observe how AR-based remote instructions are used on-site, supported by digital twins generated through spatial scanning and customer movement analysis.

In logistics operations, visitors can experience key processes such as picking automation and guided movement paths through AR-based navigation, along with product curation features aimed at improving customer experience. The demonstration focuses on intuitively showing how operational efficiency can be enhanced through the integration of spatial data, AI analytics, and XR interfaces.

Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) is another representative area where DEEP.FINE's AI-based operational framework can be applied. Core technologies such as blueprint and manual interpretation, site recognition, and work procedure management can be utilized across maintenance-focused industries beyond logistics.

Hyun-bae Kim, CEO of DEEP.FINE, said, "Through CES, we plan to present how XR and AI technologies can be applied to on-site workflows across industries including retail, logistics, construction, and manufacturing." He added, "Spatial data will become a key asset influencing enterprise operational efficiency and competitiveness," noting that "DEEP.FINE will continue to expand global collaboration by connecting space-based data to tangible business value through DSC."

