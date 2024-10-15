DeepHow Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors, DeepHow delivers AI-powered multimodal video SOPs to customers.

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepHow today announced that its AI-powered multimodal SOP platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. DeepHow integrates with SAP SuccessFactors and delivers AI-powered multimodal video SOPs to customers.

Workers onboard faster and upskill more effectively with DeepHow's knowledge transfer made easy. Leverage DeepHow's proprietary and secure AI to segment, transcribe, and streamline video creation for effective multimodal SOPs.

"Our presence on the SAP Store enables seamless integration of DeepHow's AI-powered platform with the digital ecosystems that manufacturers depend on," said Sam Zheng, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of DeepHow. "By leveraging SAP's robust infrastructure alongside DeepHow's cutting-edge technology, companies can efficiently capture, preserve, and scale expert knowledge across global operations. This enhances productivity, reduces skill gaps, and ensures consistent training practices. In today's fast-evolving industrial landscape, this kind of efficiency and adaptability isn't just beneficial—it's critical for staying competitive."

DeepHow empowers manufacturing companies to streamline training, enhance knowledge transfer, and improve workforce performance with cutting-edge AI technology:

AI-Powered Knowledge Capture & Tribal Knowledge Transfer : DeepHow captures and transforms expert know-how into scalable video content, preserving both formal and informal knowledge. This mitigates knowledge loss from retiring workers while making insights easily accessible across teams.

: DeepHow captures and transforms expert know-how into scalable video content, preserving both formal and informal knowledge. This mitigates knowledge loss from retiring workers while making insights easily accessible across teams. Multilingual Access & Global Training : Automatically translates videos into multiple languages, providing consistent, high-quality training for global teams and ensuring seamless cross-border knowledge transfer.

: Automatically translates videos into multiple languages, providing consistent, high-quality training for global teams and ensuring seamless cross-border knowledge transfer. On-Demand Training & Operational Efficiency : DeepHow accelerates onboarding by up to 80% and enhances continuous learning. Standardized, on-demand training minimizes operational errors, reduces downtime, and boosts safety compliance with clear, step-by-step video guidance.

: DeepHow accelerates onboarding by up to 80% and enhances continuous learning. Standardized, on-demand training minimizes operational errors, reduces downtime, and boosts safety compliance with clear, step-by-step video guidance. Advanced Editing & Seamless Integration: Users can easily refine and customize training materials through DeepHow's intuitive editor. Integration with platforms like SAP SuccessFactors ensures that training is embedded into daily workflows.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

DeepHow is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About DeepHow

DeepHow is the leading AI solution for capturing and training skilled trades know-how. Using a smart device, organizations can record processes, upload videos to the platform, and leverage AI to segment, transcribe, and translate content for multilingual teams. The platform supports multimodal SOPs, combining text, video, and interactive content for a more comprehensive learning experience. Workers can access these resources anytime, accelerating onboarding and upskilling. Integrated AI quizzing reinforces learning, while the Ask Maven Q&A feature provides instant answers to job-related questions, ensuring workers have the support they need in real-time.

DeepHow simplifies training creation without the need for professional video teams, helping companies keep operations running smoothly while improving workforce performance. Learn more at https://www.deephow.com/.

