DeepHow's Sam Zheng Joins Forbes Technology Council as Human-Centered AI Expert

Zheng was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance to the Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Zheng's first contribution to the Council, How AI Can Help Humans Expand Their Skills in The Workplace , was recently published on Forbes.com.

"We are honored to welcome Sam into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social-capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Zheng will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders, and share his insight and expertise through articles on Forbes.com and regular contributions to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"My background is in human factors and engineering psychology, and I've studied the furious adoption of technology and factory automation as companies work to displace human workers from their jobs through digitalization and Industry 4.0," said Sam Zheng, CEO of DeepHow. "As a member of this respected council, I'm looking forward to networking with other members and especially discussing how manufacturing and field-service organizations can better equip their workforces to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven environment."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About DeepHow

DeepHow was founded in 2018 by a team of ex-Siemens researchers and engineers who saw an unmet need to transfer knowledge in the skilled trades labor market. They developed an AI-powered, video-centric knowledge capturing and learning platform that bridges the skills gap in the manufacturing, service, and construction industries. DeepHow streamlines know-how capture using AI workflow indexing and segmentation at one-tenth the time of traditional video-editing approaches, and powers knowledge transfer with smart, how-to training videos that boost employee performance by 25%. For more information, visit deephow.com.

