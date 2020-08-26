DeepIntent Announces Industry's First CTV Marketplace for Pharmaceutical, Healthcare Marketers

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology company, DeepIntent, today launched the industry's first programmatic Connected TV Marketplace built exclusively for pharmaceutical and healthcare advertisers. The CTV Marketplace allows brands and media agencies to find qualified, clinically-relevant healthcare audiences and reach them with targeted video ads within connected TV content. In the wake of COVID-19, CTV has seen usage increase 81% YoY1, underscoring the importance of this emerging channel for healthcare marketers.

The new capability expands DeepIntent's specialized Healthcare Marketplace and DSP, providing advertisers with omnichannel access to curated inventory across screens and formats, spanning display, video, native, and now connected TV.

DeepIntent's audience solutions are fully integrated with the Connected TV Marketplace, so advertisers can create custom healthcare audiences and reach them immediately with CTV ads. Healthcare provider (HCP) audiences can be targeted on a 1:1 basis on CTV, and performance can be measured with physician-level data. DeepIntent's Patient Modeled Audiences can also be targeted on connected TV, allowing advertisers to reach patient populations with specificity that increases Audience Quality scores by as much as 25% -- all in a HIPAA-compliant, privacy-safe way.

"DeepIntent is at the forefront of the disruptive innovation happening at the intersection of healthcare and connected TV," explained Orlando Perez, Vice President of Addressable Activation at Matterkind, the digital activation partners within Interpublic Group (IPG) agencies. "DeepIntent allows us to activate solutions that are respectful and responsible to people, giving people what they want, thereby delivering powerful and effective solutions and trust within a premium Connected TV environment."

DeepIntent's CTV Marketplace enables instant audience addressability across premium television publishers such as NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, A&E Networks, and Discovery through innovative relationships with Xandr, SpotX, Magnite, and other unified TV supply platforms leading the convergence of television and digital. The Marketplace is closely managed to ensure brand-safe, fraud-free ad delivery so pharmaceutical and healthcare advertisers can execute CTV campaigns with confidence. In addition to curating pre-vetted, premium supply, DeepIntent maintains strict whitelists and also utilizes 3rd party monitoring and verification with leading providers; DoubleVerify will be available in Q4 of this year.

"Our partnership with DeepIntent underscores Magnite's commitment to unify linear and digital television. This partnership empowers healthcare marketers with innovative tools to reach audiences in need of timely health information across emerging and highly impactful channels," said Adam Lowy, Head of North American Demand Sales and Strategy for Magnite.

DeepIntent made several strategic hires to support the success of its CTV Marketplace.

Aaron Fulmer joins as Director of Product Management, Connected TV. Aaron previously led the Product Team at Cheddar, a media company known for industry-leading CTV technology; he was responsible for partnerships and integrations with SSPs and inventory partners such as Magnite and PlutoTV.

Brett Holland joins as Director of Sales, Connected TV. Brett held previous roles at Tremor Video and Publicis Health Media, where he led healthcare strategy and execution of CTV campaigns for clients such as GSK, Novartis, and AstraZeneca.

"Today we unveil the future of television advertising for healthcare. The marketer's dream of having a single platform to reach patients and providers across any device is now possible," explained Chris Paquette, Founder & CEO of DeepIntent. "Our CTV Marketplace equips marketers with the tools they need to reach cord-cutters and cord-nevers by marrying DeepIntent's industry-leading healthcare audience solutions with addressable and measurable connected TV inventory. Our investment in the technology, partnerships and people to make this possible marks this as one of our most strategic investments to date."

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is a marketing technology company founded by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists on the principle that digital media can influence positive health outcomes.

The company helps healthcare brands and publishers deliver timely digital ads to clinically-relevant patients and professionals in a privacy-complaint way, so health and treatment decisions are made based on the latest, most pertinent information.

DeepIntent's efforts are underpinned by MarketMatch™, its bespoke healthcare technology platform that connects advertisers, publishers, and data providers to operate the first unified, collaborative digital healthcare marketplace. MarketMatch's built-in identity solution matches digital IDs with clinical, behavioral, and first-party publisher data in real-time so marketers and publishers can qualify campaign-specific audiences and serve relevant, informative ads.

DeepIntent works with over 20 major pharmaceutical companies and dozens of media agencies to advertise more than 200 healthcare brands. DeepIntent's employee count has quadrupled across its New York, California, and India offices since 2017, and the company received industry recognition for outstanding healthcare innovation in 2019. For more information, visit deepintent.com.

1 March 31 2019-March 31 2020 according to a Nielsen report.

