DeepIntent Expands HealthFirst™ Media Suite with Audio Package, Connecting Healthcare Brands to Trusted Streaming Publishers

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform, today unveiled its HealthFirst™ Audio Package, offering healthcare advertisers premium, precision-targeted access to digital audio at scale. Featuring curated supply from iHeartMedia, SiriusXM Media, and more, the turnkey offering is designed to maximize campaign performance by connecting brands with patients and providers during high-attention, screen-free moments.

"Audio is rapidly emerging as a powerful complement to omnichannel strategies, offering both scale and unique moments of attention," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. "By bringing our HealthFirst™ framework to premium streaming audio, we're giving healthcare advertisers a powerful way to drive outcomes with patients and providers through one of the most resonant, high-growth and high-performing channels in digital media."

With high attention and low ad avoidance, digital audio delivers uninterrupted exposure that builds contextual and emotional resonance, reinforcing messaging across channels. According to EMARKETER, U.S. consumers will average 1 hour and 25 minutes per day with digital audio in 2025—just 2 minutes shy of their daily time spent browsing social media. For healthcare advertisers, that shift represents a massive opportunity: DeepIntent's analysis shows more than 69% of healthcare providers are reachable through the HealthFirst™ Audio Package's premium inventory.

"iHeartMedia is thrilled to be a leading partner in DeepIntent's new HealthFirst™ Audio Package. This launch reflects the growing demand for audio as a trusted and high-performing medium in the pharma space and will bring healthcare brands the precision, quality, compliance and scale they need to reach their audiences," said John Lilliquist, SVP at iHeartMedia Health. "This next phase of our partnership unlocks new opportunities to activate premium patient and provider audiences against premium inventory, and we're excited for what's ahead."

Audio continues to grow as a complementary channel in omnichannel strategies, enabling moments of focused engagement that extend brand reach and improve recall. Designed specifically for healthcare, DeepIntent's HealthFirst™ Audio Package offers:

Premium Media Access : Optimized inventory from leading publishers like iHeartMedia, SiriusXM Media , and more.

: Optimized inventory from leading publishers like , and more. Patient & Provider Reach : Purpose-built connections to audiences that matter most in healthcare.

: Purpose-built connections to audiences that matter most in healthcare. Streamlined Activation : Fast, easy setup within the DeepIntent DSP for impactful campaign launches.

: Fast, easy setup within the DeepIntent DSP for impactful campaign launches. Transparency & Trust: Fraud -free supply aligned with the strict standards of pharmaceutical advertising.

"The growth of programmatic audio presents an incredible opportunity for healthcare marketers," said Francis D'Hondt, SVP of Addressable Health at KINESSO. "With its unique ability to deliver highly relevant messaging in an attention-rich format, audio offers unmatched potential to engage both patients and providers in meaningful ways. We're excited about DeepIntent's HealthFirst™ Audio Package, which makes activating in this channel more impactful than ever."

The DeepIntent HealthFirst™ Audio Package is now available for activation within the DeepIntent DSP.

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions.

