DeepIntent Expands Inventory Marketplace with Vistar Media Partnership, Bringing Premium Digital Out-of-Home Inventory to Healthcare Marketers

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), today announced a partnership with Vistar Media, the leading provider of technology solutions for digital out-of-home (DOOH), bringing Vistar's premium inventory directly into the DeepIntent DSP. The partnership enables healthcare marketers to reach patients and providers through one of advertising's fastest-growing channels, while combining Vistar's premium inventory with DeepIntent's healthcare audiences, optimization, and measurement capabilities.

As digital out-of-home continues to reshape how brands engage audiences in the physical world, healthcare marketers are increasingly looking to extend omnichannel campaigns beyond traditional digital environments. Through this partnership, advertisers can seamlessly activate Vistar's extensive DOOH inventory alongside their existing DeepIntent campaigns, reaching healthcare audiences across premium screens in high-impact environments including transit hubs, retail locations, office buildings, and airports.

In addition, advertisers will now have additional access to point-of-care inventory, reaching patients and providers during the key moments surrounding important health conversations. Paired with the recent announcements of EHR partners, Lane4 and OptimizeRx, and the point-of-care app epocrates, DeepIntent continues to expand its marketplace offerings for healthcare marketers.

"Healthcare marketers are looking for ways to connect with audiences across every meaningful moment of the consumer journey," said Nicole Alfonso, VP, Media Partnerships, DeepIntent. "By bringing Vistar's premium digital out-of-home inventory into the DeepIntent platform, we're making it easier for advertisers to activate high-impact omnichannel campaigns while leveraging the healthcare data, optimization, and measurement capabilities that drive better outcomes."

Driven by rapid adoption of digital screens and programmatic buying, out-of-home advertising continues to reach new milestones. According to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), U.S. out-of-home advertising set a record $9.46 billion in revenue in 2025, fueled largely by continued growth in digital out-of-home advertising.

"Programmatic digital out-of-home continues to play a larger role in omnichannel media strategies, and healthcare marketers are no exception," said Stephen Thomas, VP, DSP Partnerships, Vistar Media. "We're excited to partner with DeepIntent to make our premium inventory easily accessible within its healthcare marketing platform, helping advertisers extend their reach into high-impact environments while maintaining the precision and efficiency of programmatic activation."

Designed specifically for healthcare advertisers, the new offering provides:

Premium DOOH Scale: Access to one of the world's largest digital out-of-home marketplaces across thousands of premium screens.

Access to one of the world's largest digital out-of-home marketplaces across thousands of premium screens. Streamlined Activation: Launch DOOH campaigns directly within the DeepIntent DSP alongside existing omnichannel media.

Launch DOOH campaigns directly within the DeepIntent DSP alongside existing omnichannel media. Healthcare Precision: Combine premium inventory with DeepIntent's privacy-safe patient and provider audiences and optimization capabilities.

Combine premium inventory with DeepIntent's privacy-safe patient and provider audiences and optimization capabilities. Performance-Driven Measurement: Optimize campaigns using DeepIntent's healthcare-specific performance framework to drive meaningful business and health outcomes.

Optimize campaigns using DeepIntent's healthcare-specific performance framework to drive meaningful business and health outcomes. Point-of-Care Inventory: Access to point-of-care inventory through Vistar Media publisher partners to reach healthcare professionals and patients in environments where medical decisions and personal care are relevant.

"Omnicom Media and Outdoor Media Group are committed to identifying innovative solutions that make every channel measurable against real business outcomes, not just impressions," said Faryn Brown, Vice President, Addressable, Omnicom Media. "We have a valuable strategic partnership with T-Ads that continues to evolve to meet client needs. DOOH historically has been underleveraged in healthcare due to targeting and measurement gaps. And integrating VISTAR's premium DOOH inventory into the DeepIntent platform will give healthcare marketers the ability to run this channel with the same rigor as the rest of their omnichannel plan and measure it against the KPIs that drive better patient outcomes."

The Vistar inventory integration is now available within the DeepIntent DSP.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world's first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry's largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Melinda Zurich

DeepIntent

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepIntent