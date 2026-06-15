DeepIntent Launches Helix AI, Bringing Agentic AI and Cross-Platform Activation to Healthcare Marketers

Helix AI Showcases the Power of AI to Accelerate and Transform Healthcare Marketing

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), today launched Helix AI, the first agentic AI platform purpose-built for healthcare marketers. Helix AI unlocks market insights buried within the industry's most trusted and comprehensive health datasets, enabling marketers to strategize and engage key audiences with unprecedented precision across DeepIntent's DSP as well as other channels, such as social platforms. These tasks, which previously took days or weeks and often required complex workflows, can now be completed in minutes or less using natural language.

With life sciences companies under more pressure than ever to drive commercial success as rapidly and efficiently as possible, marketers need new tools that accelerate their ability to understand and reach key audiences with more confidence and speed. This insight and velocity become pivotal in determining the success of new product launches or accelerating growth for existing treatments. Helix AI transforms this process, giving marketers an agentic interface to explore advertising and healthcare data together in one platform, generating market and audience insights on demand and pushing audience activation faster and more successfully than ever before.

Within Helix AI, marketers can analyze both patient and healthcare provider audiences simultaneously, providing an integrated and unified view of patient and provider journeys, as well as the market dynamics shaping treatment adoption. Additionally, they can use agentic tools and conversational language to build highly relevant audiences and activate those audiences across both DeepIntent's DSP and non-programmatic channels, such as social media platforms. Helix AI also enables marketers to evaluate campaign performance through natural-language querying and optimize those campaigns in real-time.

"From my own experience working in healthcare, the speed at which information reaches patients and providers has a significant impact on improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Agentic AI presents us with the technology to finally democratize access to critical insights buried deep within varying types of health and media data," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. "Helix AI shrinks both the time-to-insight and time-to-action from weeks to minutes, representing a major advance in how healthcare marketers can use AI and data to optimize the commercial success of their therapeutic products."

With Helix AI, healthcare marketers can use natural language to:

Explore HCP & DTC Audience Intelligence: Query the full prescriber universe and consumer populations using natural language to uncover audience size, geographic opportunities, specialty composition, and prescribing behavior.

Query the full prescriber universe and consumer populations using natural language to uncover audience size, geographic opportunities, specialty composition, and prescribing behavior. Analyze Market & Competitive Trends: Analyze prescriber overlap, competitive market dynamics, and longitudinal prescribing trends to identify growth opportunities and support launch planning.

Analyze prescriber overlap, competitive market dynamics, and longitudinal prescribing trends to identify growth opportunities and support launch planning. Integrate HCP & DTC Insights: Explore HCP and consumer populations together in a single conversation, connecting insights across the healthcare ecosystem.

Explore HCP and consumer populations together in a single conversation, connecting insights across the healthcare ecosystem. Build & Activate Audiences: Create HealthFirst™ HCP and DTC audiences using natural language and activate them across DeepIntent's DSP and social platforms.

Create HealthFirst™ HCP and DTC audiences using natural language and activate them across DeepIntent's DSP and social platforms. Optimize Media Performance: Access cross-channel forecasts, reach estimates, and AI-powered recommendations to inform campaign strategy and optimize performance.

Access cross-channel forecasts, reach estimates, and AI-powered recommendations to inform campaign strategy and optimize performance. Evaluate Campaign Outcomes: Query campaign performance in-flight using natural language and surface media and healthcare-specific KPIs, including Audience Quality (AQ), verified HCP reach, doctor visitation, and new patient starts.

DeepIntent clients will have full access to Helix AI starting today. Agencies will be able to customize Helix AI with their own proprietary solutions and assets such as first-party analytics, data and media. In beta testing, agencies have been at the forefront of Helix AI adoption, using it as a game-changing resource for planning, with a 50% improvement in planning cycle time.

"DeepIntent has long been a trusted partner in helping us unlock the full potential of health data," said Sharona Sankar-King, Chief Data and Product Officer of Havas Media Network North America. "Helix AI represents a meaningful leap forward in how quickly we can understand market dynamics, identify opportunities, and bring stronger recommendations to clients. The speed at which we can now surface actionable insights has fundamentally changed how we approach strategy and new business."

"Helix AI provides a strategic edge by putting advanced, purpose-built data capabilities directly into the hands of our strategists," said Liz Mansell SVP, Media Strategy, Fingerpaint Marketing. "Analysis that once took days, and often wasn't feasible at this depth, now takes minutes. We're operating at a level of intelligence that sets a new standard for what nimble agencies committed to pioneering AI innovation can deliver."

Built on the Foundation of DeepIntent Helix™

Helix AI follows the launch of DeepIntent Helix™, the purpose-built healthcare marketing cloud announced in March 2026. Built on DeepIntent's decade-long investment in healthcare data infrastructure, Helix provides marketers and their partners with access to granular insights across nearly 4 million healthcare providers and 250+ million patient lives.

Designed for the realities of regulated health data, DeepIntent Helix™ delivers seamless, HIPAA-compliant access to the tools, technology, and AI-ready data needed to build and activate differentiated healthcare marketing solutions. That foundation is what makes Helix AI possible. While AI tools are becoming increasingly accessible, their value depends on the quality, organization, and accessibility of the data behind them. Helix AI brings a conversational intelligence layer to DeepIntent's healthcare marketing cloud, making it easier for marketers to explore, analyze, and act on trusted health and media data through the AI tools and workflows they already use.

Together, Helix and Helix AI help healthcare marketers move from data to intelligence to activation, all within an infrastructure purpose-built for the complexity, compliance, and precision healthcare marketing demands.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.

Media Contact:

‍DeepIntent Press

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SOURCE DeepIntent