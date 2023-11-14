DeepIntent Joins the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI)

Supports New Guidelines for Health Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare advertising technology leader DeepIntent announced its membership in the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use in digital advertising in the United States. As part of the NAI, DeepIntent furthers its commitment to building technology that empowers pharmaceutical advertisers to reach their most relevant audiences in a privacy-safe way.

Given the current privacy landscape, DeepIntent believes supporting a unified industry standard is more important than ever. DeepIntent worked closely with the NAI and other industry organizations to develop a new set of health advertising best practices that align with various privacy laws and establish standards that balance the promotion of equity in access to health information with privacy considerations.

"These new NAI guidelines are well-aligned with DeepIntent's vision of privacy-safe targeting," said Yashina Burns, Vice President of Legal and Privacy at DeepIntent. "Our research has proven time and time again that relevant advertising improves patient outcomes by educating people about conditions and potentially life-saving treatment options. We are excited to work with the NAI and other industry players to continue developing industry standards that allow our clients to reach relevant audiences in a privacy-safe way."

DeepIntent keeps up to date with industry trends and solutions through active participation in groups and organizations like the NAI, Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA), Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). DeepIntent's platform is also integrated to receive signals from IAB Tech Lab's Global Privacy Platform (GPP) and other industry solutions like the NAI's opt-out network.

To learn more about DeepIntent, visit www.deepintent.com/.

About DeepIntent
With a core belief that advertising technology can measurably improve the lives of patients, DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry into the future. Built purposefully for the healthcare industry, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance with patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data. DeepIntent is trusted by 600+ pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to reach the most relevant healthcare provider and patient audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn.

News Releases in Similar Topics

