DeepIntent Launches Industry-First Tools for Healthcare Marketers to Target and Optimize Live Sports And Events With Precision

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), today announced the launch of new Live Sports and Events advertising capabilities — enabling healthcare and pharma companies to target premium, live streaming TV inventory at scale, with precision. With fans gearing up to watch events such as the World Cup, NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL, pharma advertisers can now target these live moments within DeepIntent's DSP and optimize them towards health outcomes.

In 2025, 96 of the 100 most-watched telecasts in the United States featured live sports match-ups. And increasingly, those live sports events are consumed via streaming TV apps. These trends are expected to continue in 2026 with major live events and tournaments across all major sports including soccer, football, basketball and baseball.

As live events migrate to streaming, most major DSPs have rushed to add live CTV features. However, live events inventory is often mixed with other inventory making it difficult for advertisers to specifically target those premium high-demand live moments.

With verified live inventory and custom algorithms for live delivery and optimization, DeepIntent is now giving healthcare advertisers confidence that they can target and manage in-demand live sports and events moments for the first time. This is all made possible by the development of AEGIS 1, a multi-million dollar AI data center environment built for the complexity of delivering precise, privacy-safe advertising within live event programming. AEGIS 1 gives DeepIntent the ability to scale up deterministic targeting across millions of ad opportunities per second, including peak demand from concurrent viewership on live sports and event streams.

"As consumers gravitate to the excitement of live sports, advertisers are looking for ways to reach them in those moments, whether it's the World Cup, basketball playoffs, baseball, or football," said Ian Colley, CMO, DeepIntent. "Our focus has always been bringing healthcare and pharma advertisers the most advanced capabilities in ad tech, with the compliance and measurement infrastructure the industry requires. We are proud to be the first to make this possible, ahead of an amazing summer and fall of live sports events."

With the launch of new Live Events tools, DeepIntent becomes the first DSP to enable advertisers to target premium live sports inventory at scale with the confidence and precision needed in healthcare.

DeepIntent's Live Events and Sports offering includes:

Verified live inventory from trusted partners: Live signals in the bidstream are notoriously unreliable, but DeepIntent has partnered directly with publishers and SSPs upfront to create Private Marketplace (PMP) deals consisting entirely of confirmed live inventory across all major sports events, bringing greater transparency and confidence to brands. Brands may also activate their own negotiated live inventory Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) and PMP deals within the platform.





Live signals in the bidstream are notoriously unreliable, but DeepIntent has partnered directly with publishers and SSPs upfront to create Private Marketplace (PMP) deals consisting entirely of confirmed live inventory across all major sports events, bringing greater transparency and confidence to brands. Brands may also activate their own negotiated live inventory Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) and PMP deals within the platform. Custom live delivery algorithm: A specially designed, custom pacing algorithm built for the narrow, high-stakes windows of live events to maximize delivery when it matters most.





A specially designed, custom pacing algorithm built for the narrow, high-stakes windows of live events to maximize delivery when it matters most. Simple activation: A one-click toggle Live Events Ad Group Template handles set up with prebuilt presets. Premium PMP and PG deals span major sports leagues and networks, providing strong impression availability throughout the game, tournament, and season.





A one-click toggle Live Events Ad Group Template handles set up with prebuilt presets. Premium PMP and PG deals span major sports leagues and networks, providing strong impression availability throughout the game, tournament, and season. Live optimization against pharma KPIs: Live campaigns can be isolated and evaluated in real-time through patented DeepIntent Outcomes™, with insights that enable faster optimization, a capability unmatched by other platforms.

"Live events represent one of the most under-utilized channels in healthcare and pharma media, not because of lack of interest, but because the infrastructure to execute with confidence simply hasn't existed," said Kristy Quagliariello, Vice President of Programmatic Media, Klick Health. "What sets DeepIntent's capability apart isn't just the verified inventory or the pacing built for the nuances of live programming, it's that measurement is anchored in pharma KPIs from the start. We're now able to connect live event activation directly to the outcomes that matter to our clients: script lift, patient and HCP reach quality, and real-world behavior change. This is a shift the healthcare vertical has needed, and we're energized about the potential it offers."

DeepIntent's Live Sports and Events capabilities are available now. For more information or to start activating on live event inventory, visit www.deepintent.com.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.

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SOURCE DeepIntent