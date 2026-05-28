DeepIntent Partners with Lane4.io to Launch a New Programmatic Path to Point-of-Care Inventory

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), today announced a partnership with Lane4.io, the first and only supply-side platform (SSP) built for Electronic Health Record (EHR) and health media advertising.

The partnership benefits marketers by expanding programmatic access to point-of-care (POC) media that is optimized through a dedicated, purpose-built SSP. The combination brings together DeepIntent's identity, measurement, and optimization capabilities with Lane4.io's proprietary clinical event messaging infrastructure, including EHR inventory, data insights, and retail activation capabilities. Unlike traditional clinical workflow tools retrofitted for marketing, Lane4.io's infrastructure was purpose-built for activation from day one.

"We're excited to partner with DeepIntent, a company that has set the standard for programmatic healthcare advertising," said Chad Gottfrid, CEO of Lane4.io. "Lane4.io was built from the ground up to make EHR inventory work for marketers, not just for clinical workflows. Together, we're giving pharma brands a clean, scalable way to reach providers at the most important moment in the patient journey."

For DeepIntent clients, the partnership unlocks new capabilities including:

Expanded reach and opportunity to connect with providers at a critical moment of care

NPI-level trigger-based messaging, new to the DeepIntent platform

Expanded reach across 6 EHR systems and 158,000 unique doctors

POC signals that enrich measurement and optimization across omnichannel plans

POC media spend surpassed $1 billion in 2024, proving that the channel is now ready for the programmatic infrastructure marketers depend on across the broader media ecosystem. This partnership gives marketers the opportunity to more easily incorporate POC inventory into their omnichannel programmatic strategies. It also aligns with DeepIntent's broader vision of building a more connected, measurable healthcare marketing ecosystem that enables stronger engagement between brands, providers, and patients.

"The next era of healthcare marketing is personal, real-time, and increasingly shaped by the moments where care decisions are made. This partnership gives our clients extended reach and scale to activate true omnichannel strategies by connecting point-of-care engagement with measurable outcomes," said Lisa Kopp Johnson, CRO of DeepIntent. "Alongside companies like Lane4.io, DeepIntent is building the industry's richest marketplace of inventory that's most relevant to the modern healthcare marketer, including point-of-care media."

This capability will be available to DeepIntent clients beginning mid-June 2026.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare marketing demand-side platform, purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.

About Lane4.io

Lane4.io is the first and only supply-side platform (SSP) built for electronic health record (EHR) and health media advertising. Purpose-built for activation from day one, rather than retrofitted from clinical workflow tools, Lane4.io makes point-of-care inventory work for marketers. Its proprietary clinical event messaging infrastructure unites EHR inventory, data insights, and retail activation in a clean, scalable, programmatic environment that connects pharma brands with providers at the moments that shape care decisions. Learn more at www.lane4.io.

Media Contact:

DeepIntent Press

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SOURCE DeepIntent