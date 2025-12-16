Deepki Unveils Trustworthy AI Agents For Sustainable Real Estate

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki, the most trusted sustainability SaaS solution for real estate, today introduced its expert-supervised AI Agents, designed to transform sustainability data into actionable insights that drive performance and profit. At the heart of this breakthrough is Deepki's AI Lab, where expert teams work hand-in-hand with clients to train and validate AI Agents with real estate, finance, and sustainability data – ensuring accuracy, relevance, and quantifiable value.

A Decade of Innovation and Data Excellence

Deepki has built its AI leadership on over 11 years of sustainability data, embedding machine learning from the very start. The platform has progressively evolved from machine learning and deep learning to today's generative AI, encompassing Large Language Models as well as more flexible, trainable Small Language Models. These advances have enabled powerful new capabilities: data extraction (e.g. for EPCs, PCAs, audit reports), data quality enhancement, report automation, enriched actionable insights (e.g. Fault Detection and Diagnosis, Virtual Retrofit), and hybrid SaaS interactions. This long-standing AI foundation is what now enables Deepki to deploy reliable, domain-trained AI Agents at scale.

Unique and accurate AI Capabilities

Deepki delivers proprietary AI Agents that provide decision-ready insights for real estate professionals. Its core philosophy is that the sector cannot rely on opaque or approximate technology, emphasizing that reliable outcomes depend on real, accurate, and expert-verified property data. By training its AI algorithms with high-quality, audit ready data, Deepki ensures it is the first SaaS platform to equip clients with accurate, and actionable insights for generating confident retrofit scenarios and assessing their financial impact.

Trained collaboratively by internal experts and clients, the AI Agents reflect the complexity and specificities of each asset class, drawing on a unique database of more than 500,000 assets across 80+ countries. This combination of data depth, quality, and domain expertise makes the platform's AI capabilities uniquely accurate and reliable.

Building powerful AI models starts with a foundation of trust. Deepki's responsible AI framework ensures that all models are trained on fully anonymized data, processed within secure environments that meet ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II standards.

Proven Performance With Early Adopters

Certain clients are currently trialing virtual sustainability agents, dedicated to asset classes like retail, offices and light industrials. These early adopters in Europe and in the U.S. work in close collaboration with Deepki's AI Lab, a dedicated team of in-house experts, to train the Agents to provide the most relevant and accurate real estate and sustainability insights and deliver operational value.

Initial reports indicate significant efficiency gains, cutting scenario modeling and financial analysis time by 20 - 80%. The accuracy of these plans is significantly higher than generic AI agents trained on open data. This efficiency and scalability is paramount for companies looking to undertake complex, portfolio-wide retrofit projects comprising several asset typologies across multiple geographies, adhering to various regulatory frameworks.

