Deeplite Accelerates AI on Arm CPUs Using Ultra-Compact Quantization

DeepliteRT allows customers to utilize existing Arm CPUs for computer vision at the edge while delivering GPU-level performance

MONTREAL, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeplite, a provider of AI optimization software designed to make AI model inference faster, more compact and energy-efficient, today announced Deeplite Runtime (DeepliteRT), a new addition to its platform that makes AI models even smaller and faster in production deployment, without compromising accuracy. Customers will benefit from lower power consumption, reduced costs and the ability to utilize existing Arm CPUs to run AI models.

As organizations look to include more edge devices in their AI and deep learning strategies, they are faced with the challenge of making AI models run on small edge devices, including security cameras, commercial drones, and mobile phones, that often have very limited power budgets and processor resources. DeepliteRT solves this challenge with an innovative way to run ultra-compact quantized models on commodity Arm processors, while at the same time maintaining model accuracy.

"Multiple industries continue to look for new ways to do more on the edge. It is where users interact with devices and applications and businesses connect with customers. However, the resource limitations of edge devices are holding them back," said Nick Romano, CEO and co-founder at Deeplite. "DeepliteRT helps enterprises to roll out AI quickly on existing edge hardware, which can save time and reduce costs by avoiding the need to replace current edge devices with more expensive hardware."

Deeplite has partnered with Arm to run DeepliteRT on its Cortex-A Series CPUs in everyday devices such as home security cameras. Businesses can run complex AI tasks on these low-power CPUs, eliminating the need for expensive and power-hungry GPU-based hardware solutions that limit AI adoption.

DeepliteRT builds upon the company's existing inference optimization solutions, including Deeplite Neutrino™, an intelligent optimization engine for Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) on edge devices where size, speed and power are often major challenges. Neutrino automatically optimizes DNN models for target resource constraints. Neutrino inputs large, initial DNN models that have been trained for a specific use case and understands the edge device constraints to deliver smaller, more efficient, and accurate models.

"To make AI more accessible and human-centered, it needs to function closer to where people live and work and do so across a wide array of hardware without compromising performance. Looking beyond mere performance, organizations are also seeking to bring AI to new areas that previously could not be reached, and much of this is in edge devices," said Bradley Shimmin, Chief Analyst for AI Platforms, Analytics, and Data Management at Omdia. "By making AI smaller and faster, Deeplite is helping to bring AI to new edge applications and new products, services and places where it can benefit more people and organizations."

For more information on DeepliteRT, visit www.deeplite.ai.

About Deeplite

Based in Montreal and Toronto, Canada, Deeplite is an AI software company dedicated to enabling AI for everyday life. Deeplite uses AI to automatically make other AI models faster, smaller and more energy-efficient creating highly compact, high-performance deep neural networks for deployment on edge devices such as security cameras, sensors, drones, mobile phones and vehicles. Deeplite was named to CRN's 10 Hottest AI Startups of 2021, as well as the 2021 Big50 Startup Report, and has been featured by Gartner, Forbes, Inside AI and ARM AI as a premier Edge AI innovator. To learn more about Deeplite, visit www.deeplite.ai.

