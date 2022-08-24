Deeplite Wins 2022 International Business Award® for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution

Deeplite's AI optimization solutions honored with Silver Stevie® award

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeplite, a provider of AI optimization software designed to make AI model inference faster, more compact and energy-efficient, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® in the category of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) for its computer vision solutions.

Deeplite's core products, Deeplite Neutrino and Deeplite Runtime (DeepliteRT) make it possible to run large, process-heavy and power-intensive AI models on the limited compute power of chipsets (e.g., CPUs, MCUs). This affects many industries, as the deep neural networks (DNNs) that enable tasks at the edge in security, surveillance, automotive and more are built on large AI models, which require vast amounts of data. This often makes utilizing the power of AI too costly and complex for many organizations, especially startups and small businesses. Deeplite's computer vision makes it possible for these organizations to run AI models on tiny edge devices, like security cameras or drones.

"The work we are doing at Deeplite is paramount to the continued innovations of AI, and I'm so proud of the team for making Neutrino and DeepliteRT such huge successes," said Nick Romano, co-founder and CEO of Deeplite. "We are currently working to provide our computer vision AI in a number of industries with customers in different parts of the world, and are looking forward to continuing to expand our reach to make AI accessible to even more organizations that want to use it."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

More than 300 judges participated in this year's International Business Awards. For Deeplite's submission, some of the judges' comments are as follows:

A super interesting product that enables AI/Machine Learning at the edge devices instead of storing the big data in the cloud or data centers. I find achieving two-bit quantization while persisting the model accuracy real intriguing. I believe that products like these would revolutionize the AI/ML at edge locations.

DeepliteRT is a powerful and efficient AI software platform that will help companies save time, money and energy.

You develop a product to deploy AI models on low-power computer resources to alleviate the current constraints imposed by machine learning algorithms. This is important because many devices that could use AI/ML run on batteries or are intended to have a small form factor. The market has received your product successfully across various industries.

"This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

For more on Deeplite, please visit: https://www.deeplite.ai/.

About Deeplite

Based in Montreal and Toronto, Canada, Deeplite is an AI software company dedicated to enabling AI for everyday life. Deeplite uses AI to automatically make other AI models faster, smaller and more energy-efficient creating highly compact, high-performance deep neural networks for deployment on edge devices such as security cameras, sensors, drones, mobile phones and vehicles. Deeplite was named to CRN's 10 Hottest AI Startups of 2021, as well as the 2021 Big50 Startup Report, and has been featured by Gartner, Forbes, Inside AI and ARM AI as a premier Edge AI innovator. To learn more about Deeplite, visit www.deeplite.ai.

SOURCE Deeplite