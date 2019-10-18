DeepMap Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Founded in 2016, DeepMap's mission is to accelerate safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions.

"I am humbled to accept this award on behalf of DeepMap. This honor reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire company," said Wu. "We are united in our desire to make the world a safer place."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize James Wu as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

