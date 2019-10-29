DeepMap Receives Upstart Tech Award from Silicon Valley Business Journal

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a leading provider of HD mapping solutions for autonomous driving, has been recognized with an Upstart Tech Award by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

J. Jennings Moss, the Business Journal's editor-in-chief and general manager, said: "We set out to recognize not just incredible technologies that were developed right here in Silicon Valley, but also to honor the companies and teams behind them. This is the kind of tech that we think will have a lasting influence on how businesses operate."

DeepMap will receive its Upstart Tech Award at an event on Oct. 29 at the Crowne Plaza Palo Alto. The Silicon Valley Business Journal will profile DeepMap and the other honorees in its Nov. 1 issue.

Ten technology companies across different industries received the Upstart Tech Award, which was established this year. The winners were selected by Silicon Valley Business Journal editors, based on nominations from readers as well as a review of privately-held tech companies.

About the Silicon Valley Business Journal

Part of American City Business Journals — a network of 43 city-specific publications, the largest B2B publisher of its kind in the U.S. — the SVBJ is based in San Jose, the center of Silicon Valley, and covers business news from Redwood City to Salinas, and from Santa Cruz to Fremont. The SVBJ publishes daily online at siliconvalleybusinessjournal.com and every Friday in print.

About DeepMap

DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.

