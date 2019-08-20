DeepMap Recognized in 2019 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a leading provider of HD mapping solutions for autonomous driving, today announced it has been identified as a sample vendor in two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports:

Hype Cycle for Automotive Electronics (i) – HD Maps

Hype Cycle for Display and Vision (ii) – HD Maps

"In the self-driving era, HD maps are an integral part of the car's brain," said James Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepMap. "We believe being named by Gartner as a sample vendor reflects the progress we've made in developing leading-edge mapping technology for customers since our founding in 2016."

Gartner analyst Jonathan Davenport commented: "High definition (HD) maps are developed as an additional layer on top of traditional navigation maps to provide details necessary for autonomous vehicles to adapt their driving strategy, plan maneuvers, localize and improve the comfort of driving. These maps provide a centimeter-level accuracy of 3D road geometry, boundaries, and permitted traffic routes, along with semantic information about the environment (for example, position of traffic lights and road signs)."

[i] Gartner "Hype Cycle for Automotive Electronics, 2019" by Masatsune Yamaji, July 15, 2019.

[ii] Gartner "Hype Cycle for Display and Vision, 2019" by Claire Wen, July 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DeepMap

DeepMap's mission is to accelerate safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.

