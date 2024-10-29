DeepQure Presents Clinical Results of Laparoscopic RDN at TCT 2024, Demonstrating Cutting-edge Technology and Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepQure, a global pioneer in resistant hypertension treatment, has unveiled clinical results of its laparoscopic renal denervation (RDN) medical device "HyperQure". Designed to treat resistant hypertension, HyperQure uses a laparoscopic approach to block the sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries.

On October 29, DeepQure announced its participation in TCT 2024 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), held in Washington, D.C.

TCT is one of the world's premier forums for interventional cardiology, drawing over 10,000 heart specialists from more than 100 countries each year to discuss new treatment methods and clinical advancements. The event, running from October 27-30, gathers global leaders in cardiovascular intervention.

One of the founders of DeepQure, Professor Chang Wook Jeong, from Seoul National University Hospital, along with researchers from CBSET (Center for Biomedical Science and Engineering Technology)—a GLP-certified research facility that conducted preclinical large-animal studies for FDA submission—attended and presented findings.

Professor Jeong presented the ongoing domestic clinical results of HyperQure, initiated in January this year. To date, six hypertensive patients have successfully undergone treatment with HyperQure, and four additional patients are expected to be enrolled before year-end.

Dr. Abraham Rami Tzafriri of CBSET presented on "12-Week Safety and Efficacy of New Vascular Bilateral Renal Denitrification Device in Nominal-Dose Pig Model," showcasing HyperQure's safety in animal models, which has led to the device's FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval.

A company representative stated, "By unveiling the clinical results for HyperQure at TCT 2024, we have demonstrated DeepQure's cutting-edge technological expertise and innovation to a global audience. Building on these positive clinical outcomes, we will launch global clinical trials in November."

