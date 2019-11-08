DeepRoute Recognized as 2020 CES Innovation Award Honoree for Self-Driving System

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute , an international autonomous vehicle startup, today announced that it has been named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for its L4 Full Stack Self-Driving System. Sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ , the CES Innovation Award recognizes exceptional design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The DeepRoute L4 Full Stack Self-Driving System is designed to leverage level-four autonomous driver technologies to safely and accurately handle operations that previously could only be performed by human operators. The system relies on an early sensor fusion technology to interpret the vehicle's surroundings. The L4 Full Stack Self-Driving System also applies a planning algorithm to help the vehicle anticipate turns, execute lane changes and carry out intelligent driving decisions. As part of the company's commitment to environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, the DeepRoute L4 Full Stack Self-Driving system is designed primarily from lead-free and recyclable materials.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a 2020 CES Innovation Awards Honoree," said Shuang Gao, Chief Operating Officer of DeepRoute. "At DeepRoute, our goal is to make auto travel safer, more productive, and more enjoyable through innovative self-driving solutions. The DeepRoute L4 Full Stack Self-Driving System is an exciting step closer to our vision of bringing fully autonomous vehicles to consumers."

2020 honorees were unveiled at CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only event showcasing emerging tech trends expected to dominate the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020. The full list of CES 2020 Innovation Honorees, along with product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

About DeepRoute

DeepRoute is an international startup focused on developing level-four autonomous driving technologies. DeepRoute was founded by a highly experienced team with a track record of technological innovation in multiple companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Ford. The company operates out of research centers located in Shenzhen, Beijing, and Silicon Valley, California. For more information about DeepRoute, visit the company website at deeproute.ai .

