SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute, the CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree and provider of the L4 level self-driving full-stalk solution, today announced the release of its sensing solution, DeepRoute-Sense for sale. DeepRoute-Sense aims to enable the autonomous vehicle industry to achieve quicker sensor deployment to further promote and progress the overall industry.

DeepRoute Releases Their L4 Autonomous Driving Sensing Solution

The solution includes a sleek, lightweight set-top box and leading sensor fusion calibration service. The roof box consists of 8 vehicle cameras, 3LiDARs, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and a series of other sensors to help correspondence and data synchronization between the controllers. DeepRoute has independently designed the mechanical structure of the roof box, which has outstanding diversion, heat dissipation and sealing functions. The set-top box has lighter weight, smaller volume and higher impact resistance to other products currently on the market. With four tripods, the roof box can be easily mounted to the roof of different vehicle models for sensors deployment.

"The team at DeepRoute has worked hard on the development of DeepRoute-Sense and we are excited to finally share our technology with the industry," stated Shuang Gao, COO of DeepRoute. "By bringing this to the market, we are hoping to fuel progress within the industry and bring full vehicle autonomy to be one step closer to the masses."

The solution uses a self-developed in-vehicle camera created by DeepRoute, featuring anti-glare, anti-ghosting and highly reliable signal detection. Compared with industrial cameras, the camera comes at a lower cost, but also offers a higher dynamic range. The roof box has been developed to accommodate different and extreme weather conditions, whether it be during intense sunlight, or nighttime high beam illumination, it can stably handle the exposure and avoid overexposure.

In the set-top box, there is also a sensor data processing device called ADS Synchronous Controller. The product is pre-processed and fused with massive data of cameras, LiDAR's, GNSS and other sensors through high-precision time and space synchronization. The ADS Synchronous Controller also supports DNN and SLAM hardware acceleration, which greatly increases computational efficiency.

For more information on DeepRoute-Sense and where to purchase, please contact www.deeproute.ai or contact hardware_product@deeproute.com.

About DeepRoute

DeepRoute is an international startup focused on developing Level 4 autonomous driving technologies. DeepRoute was founded by a highly experienced team with a track record of technological innovation in multiple companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Ford. The company operates out of research centers located in Shenzhen, Beijing, and Silicon Valley, California. For more information about DeepRoute, visit the company website at deeproute.ai .

