DeepSeas Appoints Lewie Dunsworth as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSeas today announced the appointment of Lewie Dunsworth as Chief Executive Officer. As an industry visionary, Dunsworth will lead the company into its next level of growth and innovation, further strengthening DeepSeas' position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for mid-sized organizations and enterprise clients worldwide.

Dunsworth brings more than 25 years of experience as both a cybersecurity practitioner and services leader. Prior to joining DeepSeas, he served as CEO of Nuspire, where he led the organization through a strategic transformation while implementing creative growth initiatives to help clients be successful in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Dunsworth joins DeepSeas at a pivotal time, as the company accelerates innovation with its premium offering, DeepSeas Complete — a fully integrated security solution that combines the strategic direction of a virtual CISO (vCISO), the 24/7 protection of its MDR platform, and the rigorous validation of continuous testing and compliance into one simple, predictable price. Designed to deliver an enterprise-grade security program in 30 days or less, DeepSeas Complete reflects the company's commitment to clarity, simplicity, and measurable outcomes.

"DeepSeas has built something truly differentiated in the cybersecurity market," said Dunsworth. "Organizations today don't need more tools — they need clarity, integration, and a trusted partner who can simplify the path forward. I'm excited to lead this talented team as we scale our impact and help even more organizations strengthen their cyber resilience."

TJ Gonen, Navigator for cyber security portfolio at Nautic Partners and President of DeepSeas, welcomed Dunsworth's appointment and expressed confidence in the company's future trajectory.

"Lewie is the right leader at the right time for DeepSeas," said Gonen. "His deep industry expertise, operational discipline, and customer-first mindset align perfectly with our mission to bring clarity and confidence to IT leaders navigating today's threat landscape. Under Lewie's leadership, we are poised to accelerate innovation and expand our global footprint."

Dunsworth's appointment reinforces DeepSeas' commitment to delivering unified defense, strategic guidance, and continuous improvement — all from a single, accountable partner. As cyber threats grow more complex and regulatory demands intensify, DeepSeas remains focused on simplifying security and empowering organizations to move forward with confidence.

About DeepSeas

DeepSeas is a leading cybersecurity partner with 30 years of experience in cyber defense. Trusted by nearly 1,000 clients worldwide, the company helps organizations prepare for, prevent, and protect against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Through its integrated, in-house team model and innovative solutions like DeepSeas Complete, the company delivers unified defense, strategic guidance, and continuous improvement — bringing clarity and a clear path forward in an increasingly complex security landscape.

