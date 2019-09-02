deepsense.ai Names Nina Simosko to Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- deepsense.ai , a leading AI-based end-to-end solutions provider with the focus on computer vision, predictive analytics and natural language processing, today announced that Nina Simosko has been appointed to the company's advisory board. Ms. Simosko, formerly the CEO of NTT Innovation Institute, the prestigious Silicon Valley-based innovation center for NTT Group, one of the world's largest ICT companies, is a well-known Silicon Valley technology executive with senior management experience in both global Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups.

"I am very pleased that Nina is joining our advisory board," stated Tomasz Kulakowski, deepsense.ai's chief executive officer. "We look forward to benefiting from her strong background in cutting-edge technologies, supporting our mission to improve people's lives with machine learning-powered solutions. We welcome her strategic input and the combination of leadership, experience and industry knowledge she brings to deepsense.ai as the company transitions to the next phase of growth."

Previous to NTT i3, Ms. Simosko was responsible for leading the creation and execution of Nike Technology strategy, planning and operations world-wide. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President of SAP's Global Premier Customer Network (PCN). At SAP, she led both the PCN Center of Excellence and SAP's Global Executive Advisory Board. During her eight-year tenure, she was a part of SAP's Global Ecosystem & Partner Group which was charged with continuing to build and enable an open ecosystem of software, service and technology partners together with SAP's communities of innovation. Ms. Simosko currently sits on the Advisory board at Santa.io , AppOrchid and Reflektion and she has also been a member of the advisory boards at Appcelerator and Taulia.

"I am excited to join the company's advisory board," stated Ms. Simosko. " deepsense.ai is potentially solving one of the biggest challenges companies currently tackle in identifying, analyzing and solving problems with AI-powered solutions across multiple industries. I highly appreciate the company's focus on research and their ability to deliver meaningful business results to their customers."

