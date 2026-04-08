DeepSight™ Technology Unveils its Comprehensive NeedleVue™ Platform at SIR 2026, Expanding the Future for Precision Ultrasound-Guided Interventions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSight™ Technology, a leader in sensor-enabled interventional imaging, today announces the showcase of its comprehensive NeedleVue™ platform at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2026 Annual Meeting in Toronto. For the first time, DeepSight will present its portfolio of NeedleVue™ solutions—spanning standalone, integrated/embedded, and system-agnostic ("any ultrasound") offerings—designed to bring precision guidance to more patients, and to a broader range of clinical environments.

SIR 2026 Press Release Speed Speed

The NeedleVue platform is being developed to support a flexible, scalable approach to ultrasound-guided interventions:

NeedleVue™ LiteCart – a dedicated, standalone interventional ultrasound system designed for real-time instrument tip visualization and streamlined workflow

– a dedicated, standalone interventional ultrasound system designed for real-time instrument tip visualization and streamlined workflow NeedleVue™ Embedded (NVE) – an OEM-integrated solution enabling partners to incorporate DeepSight's NeedleVue platform directly and seamlessly into their medical technology platforms

– an OEM-integrated solution enabling partners to incorporate DeepSight's NeedleVue platform directly and seamlessly into their medical technology platforms NeedleVue™ Mini – debuting at SIR 2026, a compact, system-agnostic, bolt-on solution that brings advanced guidance capabilities to virtually any existing ultrasound system

One Platform. Multiple Solutions. Endless Applications.

At the core of the NeedleVue Platform is the proprietary DeepSight® sensor—approximately 50 microns in size—embedded at the tip of interventional instruments. By passive detection of ultrasound signals, the NeedleVue Platform's DeepSight® Sensor will enable highly accurate, real-time tip localization across wide angles and depths, even in challenging imaging conditions. "This is a pivotal moment for DeepSight," said Nader Sadrzadeh, CEO of DeepSight Technology. "We are moving beyond developing a single product to a platform strategy that meets clinicians and partners where they are—whether through a dedicated system, seamless OEM integration, or a simple add-on to existing ultrasound equipment. Our mission is to deliver precision, clarity, and confidence in every procedure and for every patient."

The NeedleVue platform is designed to support a wide range of interventional applications, with an initial focus on ultrasound-guided abdominal biopsies and expanding into interventional oncology, vascular, and other minimally invasive image-guided procedures.

DeepSight will feature live demonstrations and expert-led discussions throughout SIR 2026 (April 12th – April 15th), highlighting how sensor-enabled instruments are redefining image-guided care.

Visit DeepSight at SIR 2026

Booth #1723

Experience live demonstrations of the NeedleVue platform and see how smart instruments are transforming interventional procedures.

About DeepSight Technology

DeepSight™ Technology is redefining interventional imaging through sensor-enabled ultrasound solutions. By integrating proprietary acousto-optic sensing into medical instruments, DeepSight will enable real-time, precise visualization and tracking—unlocking access to safer, more efficient, and radiation-free procedures for proceduralists and their patients.

The NeedleVue LC1 Ultrasound System is FDA cleared for use in the United States only.

Caution: Federal law (USA) restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. All other DeepSight platforms are currently not available for sale as they have not been reviewed or authorized for marketing by any regulatory authority

SOURCE DeepSight Technology, Inc.