Deepson Bio Receives Presidential Award at 2025 Korea Invention Patent Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepson Bio Co., Ltd., a medical technology company focused on ultrasound-based approaches to dementia treatment, was honored with the Presidential Award, the highest recognition presented at the event, at the 2025 Korea Invention Patent Exhibition held at COEX in Seoul in December 2025. The Korea Invention Patent Exhibition is South Korea's largest intellectual property awards program, hosted by the Ministry of Intellectual Property and organized annually by the Korea Invention Promotion Association to identify and recognize notable domestic technologies and patented innovations, with the goal of supporting their translation into commercial applications. While approximately 100 institutions receive honors including the Presidential Award, the Prime Minister's Award, and the Minister of Science and ICT Award, the Presidential Award represents the highest level of distinction and is granted to only one organization each year. The winning products selected for this event were showcased at COEX in Seoul during the exhibition period in December 2025.

Deepson Bio received the Presidential Award for its "Ultrasound devices for promoting waste product emissions in the brain lymphatic system using interactive ultrasound irradiation by multiple transducers" (Patent No. 10-2317379), which has been under research and development since 2018 and was registered in 2021; the underlying principle of the technology involves the application of low-frequency ultrasound to support the clearance of metabolic waste in the brain, including beta-amyloid, which has been linked in the scientific literature to dementia-related pathology. As a non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach, the ultrasound-based method is designed to avoid certain risks associated with existing treatment modalities, such as blood-brain barrier disruption, allergic reactions, and cerebral hemorrhage, and may offer broader applicability across multiple neurodegenerative conditions, including normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Deepson Bio has developed its proprietary investigational medical device, "Neuclare," for the treatment of dementia based on this technology, and following the completion of exploratory clinical trials, the company plans to obtain approval for pivotal clinical trials from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety; it further aims to conduct clinical trials at seven leading hospitals, including Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, Inha University Hospital, and The Catholic University of Korea St. Vincent's Hospital.

"This Presidential Award recognizes the scientific and technological potential of ultrasound-based devices as a future therapeutic option in the field of dementia care," said Donghyuk Lee, CEO of Deepson Bio. "As we move forward with the next phase of clinical development for Neuclare, our focus will remain on generating robust clinical evidence while preparing for commercialization, including long-term plans to enter international markets such as the United States and Japan, subject to regulatory approval."

Founded in 2018, Deepson Bio Co., Ltd. is a medical technology company developing non-invasive therapeutic solutions for neurological disorders based on low-intensity ultrasound technology. Its flagship product, Neuclare, is designed to enhance cerebrospinal fluid flow to promote the clearance of waste in the brain, with the goal of addressing neurodegenerative diseases, including dementia.

